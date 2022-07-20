The eight Real Housewives posed in front of elephants in Thailand in the first-ever cast photo

When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3

The Real Housewives are taking on Thailand together — and now there's proof!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, the women stand in front of two elephants, the animal for which Thailand is most well-known. The Real Housewives cast members appear to be enjoying their exotic trip as they smile beside the large animals and soak up the sun in swimsuits, workout gear and sandals.

"FIRST CAST PHOTO OF #RHUGT 3! THAT IS THE CAPTION." the post read beside the group shot.

"We're already obsessed with this group 😍" Peacock's Instagram account commented on the post, which amassed nearly 24,000 likes after four hours.

Other Real Housewives alums such as RHOM's Adriana de Moura and Kiki Barth also commented on the post, showing their love and support for the new Ultimate Girls Trip cast.

As fans know, Williams, 41, was recently tapped to join the RHUGT cast after RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer exited production for "personal reasons", PEOPLE exclusively revealed.

Representatives for Peacock confirmed the cast or the third season of the franchise on Thursday, following PEOPLE's report.

It's not yet known what the Thailand trip will entail — other than plenty of Bravolebrities building (and breaking) bonds, of course. A premiere date for the new season has not been set.

RELATED VIDEO: Cynthia Bailey Says Friendship with Kenya Moore is Not the Same After Ultimate Girls Trip

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.