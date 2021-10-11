Kenya Moore and Ramona Singer Face Off in Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer

The first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiere Nov. 18 on Peacock

Peacock's upcoming Real Housewives crossover series is almost upon us — and from the looks of it, fans are in for a treat.

The trip seems to get off to a fine start as some of the Real Housewives franchise's biggest stars gather for a weeklong getaway. The ladies are seen wear matching pajamas and feather boas around their necks while bonding one night, and there's no shortage of wild partying scenes.

Ramona, 64, accidentally pees herself at one point, and Luann, 56, straddles an unknown man to take a shot from his mouth.

"It's a party now!" Luann declares after one of the ladies accidentally knocks over a glass.

Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Spinoff Series Credit: Peacock

But it wouldn't be a Real Housewives series without a few scuffles. When some of the ladies' significant others visit, Kyle, 52, whispers to husband Mauricio Umansky of Ramona: "They call her the Ramonacoaster, because she's just all over the place."

Over dinner, Kenya, 50, questions whether Kyle wants "to be a friend to anyone" on the trip. Cynthia, 54, also seems to take issue with Kyle, telling her, "I was a little irritated."

"By me?" asks Kyle, to which Cynthia says, "You kind of kicked it off."

Addressing tension with her sister-in-law Teresa, Melissa, 42, raises her voice at one point. "She was like, 'I'm not signing this paper if you cast my brother [Joe Gorga] and my sister [in-law on the show]," she claims.

Real Housewives of Atlanta costars Cynthia and Kenya also butt heads. "Ramona's not my friend, you're my friend. So act like it," Cynthia says.

Towards the end of the trailer, Luann calls one castmate "self-absorbed" and Ramona faces off against Kenya, snapping, "F--- you."

"What you're not going to do is say f--- you to me," Kenya fires back. "Who the f--- do you think you are, Ramona?"

PEOPLE confirmed in February that a Real Housewives all-stars season was in the works at Peacock. Filming for the spinoff began in April.