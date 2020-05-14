David Schwimmer Comedy Series and More Original Content Coming to NBC's Peacock on Launch Day

When Peacock launches nationally on July 15, a preliminary slate of original content will be immediately available.

On Thursday, the upcoming NBCUniversal streaming service announced the first originals debuting on launch day for premium customers. (Peacock's base plan is ad-supported, offering a limited catalog of titles at no cost; a premium ad-supported version with more content is available for $4.99 per month, and an ad-free tier is available for $9.99 per month.)

The lineup includes all first season episodes of Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways, a Ryan Lochte documentary, plus the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.

Intelligence is a workplace comedy set in the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters — a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6. It stars David Schwimmer (American Crime Story, Friends, Band of Brothers) and Nick Mohammed (The Martian, Ted Lasso, Christopher Robin).

Brave New World is based on Aldous Huxley's novel of the same name and imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. It stars Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything), Jessica Brown Findlay (Winter's Tale, Downton Abbey) and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!).

The Capture is a conspiracy thriller that looks at a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services. It stars Callum Turner (War & Peace, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) Holliday Grainger (Strike, Patrick Melrose), Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Hand of God), Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken), Ben Miles (The Crown, Coupling), Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy), Lia Williams (The Crown, Kiri), Sophia Brown (Clique, Marcella) and Paul Ritter (Chernobyl, Friday Night Dinner).

Peacock's original movie, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, stars Timothy Omundson (This Is Us, American Housewife) as a Santa Barbara police chief who is ambushed on the job and left for dead, then begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. It also stars Psych's dynamic duo James Roday (A Million Little Things, Psych) and Dulé Hill (Suits, Psych).

In terms of sports content, Peacock will debut In Deep with Ryan Lochte, a documentary about the American competitive swimmer and Olympic medalist. Reads the description: "At the 2016 Rio Olympics Ryan Lochte was at the center of a scandal that has since overshadowed a decorated swimming career that includes 12 Olympic medals. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA and prove he's not the same man he was four years ago."

Additionally, the service will premiere Lost Speedways, a series exploring great racing cathedrals of the past, created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Matthew Dillner (Dale Jr. Download) will co-host and racing legends will join as guests throughout the series.

Peacock Kids will also be home to new episodes of Curious George and two original series from DreamWorks Animation: Cleopatra in Space and Where's Waldo?