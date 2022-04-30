Peacock Announces First-Ever Original Dateline Series That Examines Victim's Final Day Alive

Dateline: The Last Day will premiere on Peacock on June 14

Peacock's First Original Dateline Series Dateline: The Last Day Set to Premiere in June

Dateline's newest series is coming to Peacock!

On Saturday, the streaming service announced that its first-ever original Dateline series, titled Dateline: The Last Day, will be premiering on June 14.

"When it comes to crime, Dateline has been telling those stories and captivating viewers longer than anyone else," Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a release. "We are thrilled to have the first original series from this iconic brand on Peacock and bring even more of these stories to our streaming audience."

The eight-episode series from NBC News' award-winning news magazine will feature brand new reporting and stories that have never been featured on the broadcast.

In the new series, featuring NBC News correspondents Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, Stephanie Gosk and Andrea Canning, every murder investigation will focus with the victim's last day.

Viewers will be taken through the final hours of a victim's life as detectives re-trace those pivotal moments and decisions, looking for clues to solve the mystery, according to a release.

"Dateline: The Last Day features Dateline's signature reporting and story-telling, but this series is also powered by an intense examination into a victim's final 24 hours, where the first clues to a puzzling mystery can often be found," David Corvo, senior executive producer of Dateline, and Liz Cole, executive producer of Dateline and president of NBC News Studios, said in a joint statement. "We're looking forward to bringing this series to Peacock's streaming audience."

In addition to Corvo and Cole, Charmian Ling, Paul Ryan and Allison Orr will be serving as senior producers on the new series, which is being produced by NBC News.

Last year, Dateline celebrated a huge milestone with its 30th season.

In honor of the anniversary, some of the show's hosts shared their most meaningful broadcasts from over the years with PEOPLE.

"Reporting on the attack of Brittani Marcell was really memorable to me because it showed how strong the desire to survive is," Canning said in September. "Brittani's determination is remarkable. Not only did she live in fear of who her attacker was, but she also had to recover from a near death experience. She persevered, went to college, and later testified at her attacker's sentencing hearing. For the Dateline broadcast, I interviewed the attacker, and it was chilling."

"Sadly, it's the murder of a friend of mine, Dr. Steven Pitt," Mankiewicz added. "He was killed in 2018 by a man who'd held a grudge over a divorce and a domestic violence case. It was the first (and I hope, the last) time I've ever said the words, 'My friend was murdered.' I went to Phoenix to attend his funeral; I ended up covering the case."