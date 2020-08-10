Peacock Announces New Original Series, Including a Tina Fey Comedy Starring Sara Bareilles

Peacock has announced a number of new series coming to the streaming platform, including a comedy starring Sara Bareilles.

The Grammy Award-winning "Love Song" singer will play lead in Girls5eva, produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, coming this year.

The show will follow a former '90s girl band as they reunite after their song is sampled by a young rapper. Bareilles, 40, will play Dawn, a member of the group who is now managing her family's small Italian restaurant in Queens, New York. While Dawn is a bit reluctant to get the band together, it turns out to be exactly what she needed.

Of the project, Bareilles said in a press release: "It is a pinch me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever."

"I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva. I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart," Bareilles added.

Peacock has also picked up the comedy series MacGruber, which is based on the iconic Saturday Night Live sketch parodying MacGyver. The series is an adaption of the 2010 feature film and will premiere in 2021.

Will Forte will reprise his role as MacGruber in the eight-episode series that he will also write and produce. It will follow Forte's character after he is released from prison following a decade-long sentence. Upon his release, MacGruber becomes enthralled in a mission to take down a mysterious villain from his past named Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.

Also among the slate of new originals is Rutherford Falls, an upcoming comedy from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Tellar Ornelas.

The show, which stars Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan, will center around a small town in upstate New York and the Native American reservation it borders as it is turned upside down when local legend Nathan Rutherford (Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.

In addition, Peacock will be adding late-night shows to its programming with The Amber Ruffin Show and Untitled Larry Wilmore Show.

The Amber Ruffin Show, premiering in September, will showcase Amber Ruffin's "smart and silly" take on current events and news, according to the press release.

Peacock has ordered nine half-hour episodes.

"Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!" said Ruffin, who is a writer and performer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and the first Black woman to write for the late-night talk show, of the news.

Actor, comedian and Emmy Award-winning producer Larry Wilmore will lead discussions with high-profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment on his new weekly special series.

"I'm honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock. Apparently there's a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I'm happy to have a place in the conversation," Wilmore said of the 11-episode series, which also be launching in September.