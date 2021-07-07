Peacock Announces Bridgerton-Style Dating Show Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance

Peacock is ready to put tradition back into dating with its all-new Regency-era reality series.

The streaming service announced a series order for the new show Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance on Wednesday. Taking a page from Bridgerton's first season premise, Peacock's upcoming show centers around a woman who is "looking for her duke" and will subsequently embark upon "the ultimate social experiment in romance" to do so.

"Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court," a description from the streaming service reads. "Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of."

The heroine and her suitors will "be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love" as they participate in activities including carriage rides, boat rides, archery and crafting handwritten letters for communication. At the end of the competition, the leading lady and her contenders will discover if this experience will bring them true love.

The original formatted series is currently seeking both men and women to apply for Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance. In the online casting listing, potential cast members are asked a series of questions about their dating life, including their thoughts on dating apps, whether modern-day dating frustrates them, their dating dealbreakers and the gender they prefer to date.

In addition to answering an abundance of romance-themed questions, applicants must submit a 20-second video explaining why they are eager to "find love in an unprecedented way."

Interested parties must be at least 21 years of age as of July 23 and have a valid passport. They will also be required to be available to live internationally for up to seven weeks, which is tentatively scheduled to occur between Aug. 23 to Oct. 8.

Though the upcoming series borrows part of its name from author Jane Austen's Regency-era novel, Pride & Prejudice, the show's premise is similar to that of Bridgerton. In the popular Netflix drama that debuted last December, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) struggles to find a suitor for marriage after making her debut in London society. She eventually hatches up a scheme with Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) to attract potential contenders.

Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is being developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in conjunction with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman and Susy Price serve as executive producers.