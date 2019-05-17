Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison comes across all kinds of unique items in his Las Vegas, Nevada shop, but one in particular that peaked his interest? A limited, first edition copy of Game of Thrones.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip for the upcoming season premiere of Pawn Stars, seller Grant stops by the shop to try and make a deal with Harrison on the rare, “numbered copy” of the book.

“I have a Game of Thrones first edition signed copy by George R. R. Martin.,” says Grant. “I’m looking to get around $2,500 today.”

“A friend of mine had a little money issues and he was selling his collection of first edition books. I had seen the show, knew it was massively popular and figured this was a good one to pick up,” says Grant, who later explains that the book “is the first print of the first edition. They made 500. Fifty-two were lettered, 448 were numbered; this is a numbered copy. And it has been properly stored since the day he got it.”

RELATED: Game of Thrones Series Finale Teaser Is Full of Falling Ash, Hints at a Queen’s Cruel Rule

Harrison is immediately intrigued. “Game of Thrones really is an amazing series,” he says. “Political intrigue, and then they throw in a little magic. I mean, it’s got a dragon in it.”

Grant interjects: “Multiple!”

“This is the first book,” Harrison says. “This sort of sets everything up, all the different families, all the insanity going on.”

While it’s unclear whether or not they come to an agreement, Harrison says he’s by far the biggest Pawn Stars GOT fan.

RELATED: Game Almost Over: Read the Best Fan Theories on How Game of Thrones Will End

“About a year ago I binge-watched all the episodes and got caught up and I watch them all live,” he says. His only complaint? “Every time I like a character, they die.”

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO. Pawn Stars returns Monday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET on History.