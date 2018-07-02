Pawn Stars' Richard 'Old Man' Harrison Laid to Rest at Las Vegas Funeral

Fans got the chance to say goodbye to Pawn Stars personality and Gold & Silver Coin Shop owner Richard “Old Man” Harrison this weekend.

The late star’s family and friends held a funeral and public viewing for him in the Las Vegas area Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“He seemed like a really nice guy and kind of reminded me of my father,’’ said local Jack Leclair, a fan of the History Channel reality series since its premiere. “We enjoyed watching him all these years, and I just wanted to pay my respects.”

“When someone comes into your home for 10 years, you want an opportunity for closure,” family spokeswoman Laura Herlovich said of inviting the public to mourn.

Harrison died last week after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 77.

Joey L/AETV

“He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad,” his son Rick wrote in an Instagram post confirming his death. “That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.”

The Review-Journal reports that Harrison’s casket was draped in an American flag due to his two decades in the Navy.

He is survived by wife JoAnne (his high school sweetheart), two sons, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.