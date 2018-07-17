Pawn Stars' 'Old Man' Richard Harrison's Will Leaves Out One His 3 Sons

Not all of Pawn Stars‘ Richard Harrison‘s kids were included in his will.

Harrison, known “Old Man” on the hit reality show, left one of his three sons out of his final will.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Harrison originally named his wife and three children as beneficiaries, with his son and Pawn Stars costar Rick named as the administrator of the estate.

But in 2017, Harrison signed an updated document that cut his son Christopher out from the will.

“I would like to express my love and affection for [Christopher Harrison]; however for the purposes of this Will, I have intentionally and with full knowledge failed to provide for him and his issue,” state the documents.

Christopher is the youngest of the three sons. It is not clear as to why he was cut out.

The documents do not state how much Harrison’s estate is worth.

Richard Harrison Joey L/AETV

Harrison died on June 25 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 77.

Rick confirmed his death in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, calling his father his “hero.”

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” he wrote. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.”

Harrison owned the Las Vegas-based Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with his son in 1989. The family business became the subject of the highly successful History Channel show Pawn Stars.

The show premiered in July 2009 and features local experts who visit the shop and help evaluate the rare, and strange items brought to the store by sellers.