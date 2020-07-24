"No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled," the Nickelodeon's show's official Twitter account shared on Friday

PAW Patrol Is Not Canceled, Despite White House Press Secretary Claiming It Was

PAW Patrol isn't going anywhere — despite a suggestion from White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany Friday that the beloved children's cartoon had been canceled.

"No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled," the Nickelodeon's show's official Twitter account shared on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Parents of PAW Patrol fans will know that in addition to a dog, Chase, that's a cop, the fictional cartoon also includes many dogs that hold positions in several areas of civil service, including first responders like a firefighting dog, a paramedic dog, and an aquatic rescue dog. There is also a construction dog, an aviator dog and more.

Earlier on Friday, McEnany referenced PAW Patrol and other TV series during her press briefing with reporters as she referenced cancel culture.

McEnany said that Donald Trump "is also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops."

"We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled," she said, according to Deadline. "The show Cops was canceled. Live PD was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City police station."

McEnany reportedly added Friday, "It is really unfortunate, because I stand with, the president stands with, the 53 percent of Americans who believe police officers have the most important jobs in this country."

The PAW Patrol Twitter account shared the show's support on June 2 for amplifying Black voices, prompting criticism from some that the police dog should be removed from the series.

"In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices," PAW Patrol tweeted.

Cops and Live PD were indeed canceled earlier this year following widespread criticism for the way the shows portrayed law enforcement officers and suspects.

LEGO did not in fact stop its sales of the LEGO City police station, but paused promoting the toy block sets on social media, a spokesperson for the company told Tech Crunch in early June.

"We have not removed any products from sale or stopped marketing any products," their statement said. "On Tuesday we paused sharing social media content on our channels. We informed our Affiliate Program members about this and suggested they do the same."