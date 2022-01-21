Pauly Shore Said Goodbye to Friend Louie Anderson Before His Death at Las Vegas Hospital

Pauly Shore said goodbye to his friend Louie Anderson in person.

Hours before news of Anderson's death was made public on Friday, Shore had tweeted about how he got to see comedian, 68, at a Las Vegas hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shore, 53, shared their final exchange on Twitter Thursday evening.

"Attention comedians and @theComedyStore alumni's I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he's still with us but keep him in your prayers," Shore wrote.

PAULY SHORE; Louie Anderson Credit: Richard Harbaugh via Getty Images; Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

The actor also responded to one fan who asked to "please let [Louie] know that we love him."

"I did," Shore wrote.

Pauly Shore, Michael Rottenberg & Louie Anderson Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Anderson's publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to PEOPLE that the comedian died on Friday. Anderson was undergoing treatments after he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Schwartz said Anderson's "cause of death was complications from cancer."

News that Anderson was hospitalized for treatment was shared by Schwartz on Tuesday. "Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer," Glenn Schwartz, told Rolling Stone. "He is resting comfortably."