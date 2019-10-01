Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to Star in New MTV Docuseries — Set in Las Vegas!

The cabs are here — and they’re headed for Vegas!

On Tuesday, MTV announced that Jersey Shore‘s dynamic duo, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, are teaming up for yet another reality series, this time set in Las Vegas.

DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party (working title), will follow the two “as they takeover Las Vegas and give their friends a shot at the Vegas life.”

Continues the log line, “Between Pauly D’s successful DJ residency and Vinny entertaining the masses on the strip, the two will help teach their friends the definition of work hard, play hard in the infamous Sin City.”

The show has been green-lit by MTV and is currently in production, with a premiere dated slated for 2020. As the no. 1 cable network in prime for adults age 18-34, MTV is home to five of the top 10 unscripted cable series, including Teen Mom 2, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Teen Mom OG, The Challenge and Floribama Shore.

The upcoming series marks yet another expansion of the Jersey Shore franchise for DelVecchio, 39, and Guadagnino, 31, following their dating show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, which aired earlier this year and proved to be a ratings hit for the network.

RELATED: DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino Had to Be ‘Delicate’ About Hookups on Their MTV Dating Show

Image zoom Vinny and Pauly Nicholas Hunt/Getty

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino Shows Off His ‘Keto Guido’ Abs During Chippendales Performance

In an interview with Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM show last week, Guadagnino alluded to another spinoff series in the works with his best friend after being asked if they were filming another season of Double Shot at Love.

“Is that a trick question?” the MTV personality responded with a laugh before hinting at a project in the works. “But we are talking about cooking something up in that realm of Double Shot at Love, but not particularly a dating show.”

RELATED: Here’s How to Get Jersey Shore‘s DJ Pauly D and Vinny to Reply to Your DMs

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, meanwhile, premiered in April 2018 and follows original cast members DelVecchio, Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.

“We’re filming Jersey Shore right now, like, indefinitely,” Guadagnino told McCarthy. “We just kind of film our lives all the time and then they partition it into seasons. It’s not like we go away and film for a month anymore.”

DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party is expected to premiere in 2020. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.