DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to Reunite with Exes on Season 2 of Double Shot at Love

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is back for round two.

MTV announced Monday that Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino's hit dating show will return for a second season. Previously announced with the working title DJ Pauly D and Vinny's Vegas Pool Party, season 2 of Double Shot at Love will reunite Jersey Shore's dynamic duo with some of their exes from last season — Brittani "B-lashes" Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan "Suzi" Baidya — to live and work with them in Las Vegas.

Season 1 featured 20 contestants facing off against one another in the hopes of winning either man's heart. DelVecchio, 39, and Guadagnino, 32, eliminated contestants each week, but the ladies held the ultimate power to decide whose love they were competing for between the two pals.

This time around, there's no pressure of a competition — but the boys will quickly learn that "wherever this group of girls goes, the drama will follow...and love and hook-ups may not be far behind," a press release teases.

The announcement comes after MTV recently greenlit Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, which is set to launch this summer. Each episode will pair DelVecchio or Guadagnino with a subject of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them. With help from the hosts, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge.

Season 2 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.