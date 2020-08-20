The exes can't keep their hands off each other in a sneak peek at Thursday's episode

Pauly D Drops the L-Word with Nikki on Double Shot at Love , Reflects on Being '39 and Single'

Looks like Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio is taking his relationship with Nikki Hall to the next level.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the DJ and Jersey Shore star is on cloud nine after wrapping up a gig at LIV nightclub in Miami.

"I mean, today was the ultimate day," he says. "Starting from the second I woke up, working things out with Nikki and crushing LIV nightclub — I'm at an all-time high right now."

He even dedicated a track to Nikki — who, in case you're not caught up, is his ex-girlfriend that he recently reconciled with — during the set.

"Tonight I actually played a song for Nikki specifically," he says. "It's called 'Simmer.' It's sort of like our situation, and I didn't even tell her that I had it, so it was a surprise that I actually had it. And she's happy."

Needless to say, Nikki is riding Pauly's same high.

"Watching him perform, I was just like, 'Woah,'" she says. "I just had a moment where I'm like — should I be crying right now?! I was just so happy to see him be happy."

The two are all over each other after he hops off stage, kissing and hugging. They're making the most of the moment: Pauly has another gig that night in Toronto, and has to go.

"I'm only going to be gone for 12 hours. Can you be faithful for 12 hours?" he asks her. "If not, I'll cancel the gig."

She laughs and says yes, and the two start heading out as the night winds down. At one point, Pauly gets surprisingly candid.

"I'm 39 years old and single," he tells her. "I'm probably doing something wrong."

"You're not!" she reassures him.

"But I don't wanna be with you because you're crazy," he jokes. "No, I'm kidding."

Outside the club with the rest of the group, Pauly and Nikki can't keep their hands off each other — and suddenly, he turns to their costar Maria Elizondo.

"Maria, tell her that I love her so much," he whispers in her ear. "But don't tell her right now."

Even Pauly's best friend isn't sure what to make of the situation.

"The truth about Nikki and Pauly is that they are boo'ed the f--- up whenever they're with each other, holding hands, kissing each other. You'd think that they'd been dating for 10 years. It's like, are they going slow? Are they going fast?" Vinny Guadagnino says. "They're going slow and fast at the same time. It's like he's on the f---ing treadmill. I don't know."