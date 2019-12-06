Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio recently reunited with his Double Shot at Love ex Nikki Hall.

The Jersey Shore star was DJing at Avalon in Los Angeles last weekend — and in a video obtained by TMZ, Hall was right by his side in the booth, where the two were reportedly all over each other. A source tells PEOPLE the two are “chatting again.”

They were also spotted kissing at a Las Vegas club in October alongside fellow Double Shot at Love stars Vinny Guadagnino and Maria Elizondo in footage obtained by TMZ.

PEOPLE is out to DelVecchio’s rep for comment.

The exes have quite the history. They met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny earlier this year, which featured 20 contestants facing off against one another in the hopes of winning either DelVecchio or Guadagnino’s heart. Hall was DelVecchio’s clear frontrunner from the get go, and fought openly with the rest of the women throughout the season.

DelVecchio ultimately dumped Hall on the finale, but as revealed on the reunion, which aired in June, they continued to date after the show wrapped. He eventually blocked her on Twitter and Instagram, claiming on the reunion that she had been sending him “paragraphs.”

After the reunion aired, Hall leaked alleged texts between the two on Twitter in an attempt to prove the legitimacy of their relationship.

“Let’s get one thing clear. It was VERY mutual and he was just as INTENSE! Y’all want to make me out to be clingy & crzy over a situation U kno NOTHING about. I fed off of his vibe & lead but behind my back he mocked my feelinz Humiliated me publicly & have yet to say ‘I’m sorry,’ ” she wrote in a since deleted-tweet.

DelVecchio has a daughter, 5-year-old Amabella, from a previous relationship.