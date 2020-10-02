Surprise! Jersey Shore's Pauly D and Double Shot at Love Star Nikki Hall Are Still Together

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio took a shot at love with Nikki Hall — and it paid off.

The two met while filming season 1 of the Jersey Shore star's MTV dating show, Double Shot at Love. They reunited to film season 2 in Las Vegas, and after a rough start, ended up reconciling. They closed the season on a high note, both agreeing that they would take things slow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And this time around, it worked. On part one of the virtual reunion Thursday night, the two revealed they're still dating — and living together in Vegas. The big news came after host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton asked where things stand between the two, at which point Nikki got up and walked out — only to join Pauly on the couch in the other room.

"Well, I said on the show that the only way to see if it would actually work is to give it a shot," said Pauly, 40. "So we're giving it a shot!"

"We gave it a real shot," Nikki said. "We're in a healthy bubble, we're happy, we've been getting along great."

Image zoom Jersey Shore/Youtube

Going into the show, both admitted they weren't sure what to expect given their rocky history.

"I didn't even know if she would actually come," Pauly said. "Then when she came, she did that 360 [degree] turn when she saw me, and I was like, 'Alright, so that's how this is going to go.' But as the days progressed, as you can see in those clips from the show, we kind of worked through it."

"For me, I wanted to just go and have a good time," Nikki said. "But the moment I saw him, everything just came rushing back. I thought I was over it, but I clearly wasn't."

After shooting wrapped, the DJ went back on tour, but the two stayed in close contact.

"She would come visit me a lot and it was back and forth," he explained. "The connection that we had was undeniable, so we were like, 'Let's just give this a real shot.' And that's what we're doing now."

"Quarantine helps a lot, because it's a real test on a relationship when you're in one place with somebody," Nikki said. "I think most people would assume, 'They're toxic, they would never make it,' but we've been doing great."

"It's cool. Now we get to spend real time with each other, getting to know each other on a different level all together. If you can live with someone, that's most of the battle right there," Pauly added. "Listen, she enjoys cooking and I enjoy eating. It's a perfect match."

The Double Shot at Love season 2 reunion continues next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.