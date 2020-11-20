The couple has been dating since season 2 of Double Shot at Love wrapped

Anything can happen in 2020 — just ask Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio.

On Thursday's season 4 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the DJ broke the news of his new relationship to his longtime roomies. As fans know, he's been seeing his Double Shot at Love costar Nikki Hall since they wrapped season 2 of the MTV dating show — and their relationship got particularly serious after they decided to quarantine together when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in March.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The big reveal came during a cast dinner over Zoom. After his costars noticed someone in the background of his shot, Nikki joined her man on the couch.

"We haven't killed each other yet!" Pauly joked. "I've never spent so much time with one person in my life."

"I never thought I'd see the day," admitted Deena Cortese.

"Through this pandemic, I'm full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard, and I got a girlfriend," said Pauly, 40. "Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2. It's pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki."

Said Vinny Guadagnino, 33: "2020 is officially the craziest year ever — Pauly has an actual boo."

Everyone was thrilled by the surprising news, and Nikki was glad to have finally been introduced to them all. "I feel very honored and a little [special] that everybody knows now," she said with a smile. "So we can all be cool."

As for the rest of the cast? At the time that the episode was filmed, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 34, was single after finally putting his tumultuous relationship with Jen Harley — the mother of his 2-year-old daughter Ariana — behind him. (He's now dating someone new, an eyelash technician from Staten Island named Saffire Matos.)

"A lot of the choices I've made over the last couple of years haven't been the best," he said. "There have been some bumps in the road, but I've started to be a better person for myself and Ariana."

"In my mind, I always thought that I had to have a perfect family to have a relationship with my daughter," he added. "But then I came to the realization that I could have a family just with Ariana, and I think that turning point was when I realized that me and her mother were done. I realized that we're happier without each other than we are with each other."

Image zoom Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro | Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Thursday's premiere chronicled Ronnie's move to Los Angeles for a "fresh start," though he was still flying back and forth to Las Vegas per his co-parenting schedule with Jen.

"You get used to it. It's been better for me, it's been better for [Jen]," he said. "I will do whatever I've got to do for that kid. I will walk to Vegas if I have to be with my daughter."

"Zack and I decided to get back together," she said. "We started speaking again around the time of Angelina's wedding disaster. When I needed someone, Zack was there, and I really appreciated that. The kids adore him, and he makes me happy. So I want to be happy and just move on."

Image zoom Jenni "JWoww" Farley (left) and Angelina Pivarnick | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Speaking of Angelina Pivarnick's "wedding disaster," suffice it to say that it's still a major plot point this season. (Viewers will recall that the last time we saw Angelina, 34, she was openly feuding with Jenni, Deena and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi after their now-infamous bridesmaid speech at her wedding, and the drama pushed Nicole, 32, to quit the show.)

Throughout the two-hour premiere, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino — henceforth known as Mike "The Mediation" — made it his mission to try to bring the girls back together. But by the end of the back-to-back episodes, a full nine months after the wedding, Deena, 33, and Jenni, 34, were still refusing to see or speak to Angelina.

"There will be no reconciliation between Deena and Angelina," Deena said. "That's just where I am right now."

"For me, moving forward, it's without her," added Jenni.

"We do not want to be around Angelina, so if she is there, we will not be there," Deena insisted. "I've never been more sure about a decision in my life."

"The future of this family is currently going sideways real quick," acknowledged Mike, 38. "But that doesn't mean that we're going to give up."