Jersey Shore's Pauly D on Ex Aubrey O'Day: 'I Dodged a Bullet'

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio doesn’t regret splitting from Aubrey O’Day — in fact, he’s “so happy” about it.

DelVecchio and O’Day met in early 2016 while filming the E! relationship rehab series Famously Single, which chronicled their tumultuous relationship. In July 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had permanently split.

More than a year after going their separate ways, the duo’s time on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars is now airing — and it doesn’t appear that DelVecchio has any regrets about the breakup.

“They’re so happy that I’m not in that relationship anymore and so am I,” DelVecchio, 38, told Page Six about his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates.

The reality star also admitted that he was surprised to learn about O’Day’s alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., which came to an abrupt end in 2012 when his wife, Vanessa, discovered “sexy” text messages between the pair.

“I found out when the world found out, it was in the press and I said, ‘Oh, wow! That’s crazy,’ ” he told the outlet. “Hey listen, she did what she had to do at the time, I guess. The way I feel is I dodged a bullet. I’m glad that I was out of that whole situation.”

Last month, in a passage from her recently released memoir Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed to have seen proof that confirms O’Day and Trump Jr. had an affair in 2011.

The former Apprentice contestant wrote that she first learned about the alleged affair from the former Danity Kane member herself, who was appearing on a season of Celebrity Apprentice at the time.

“Aubrey and I knew each other in L.A., so when she did the show she called me to ask for advice. I next heard from her when she started seeing Don Jr.,” Manigault Newman wrote. “She told me, ‘He’s leaving his wife. They basically aren’t together. They’ve separated.’ ”

While the reality star went on to share that at the time she “didn’t believe that” Don Jr. would ever leave Vanessa Trump, who was pregnant at the time, the next time she met with O’Day, now 34, the singer “showed me very personal photos that Don Jr. had sent to her,” as well as “a long chain of dirty texts between them.”

Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty

“If she hadn’t shown me those photos and texts, I wouldn’t have believed it,” the former White House aid wrote.

However, at the time, Manigault Newman decided not to involve herself in the issue.

“I filed their affair under ‘not my business,’ a list that was growing longer every day, but my heart went out to Vanessa,” she wrote. “She was popping out children and holding down the fort in New York while Don Jr. was allegedly running around the world, cheating on her with somebody from work.”

Reps for both Don Jr. and O’Day did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

President Trump‘s eldest son, 40, and his wife, 40, split in March, when she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. The pair shares five children. He is now dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.