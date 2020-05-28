DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino Go All Out in First Promo for New Revenge Prank Show

"If you can dream it, they can prank it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Each episode will pair DelVecchio, 39, or Guadagnino, 32, with a subject of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them. With help from the hosts, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge.

Image zoom Nicholas Hunt/Getty

The show premieres next month, hot on the heels of the season 2 premiere of Guadagnino and DelVecchio's other MTV spinoff, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.