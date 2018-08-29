Jersey Shore's Pauly D Weighs in on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's 'Volatile' Relationship

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is supporting his friend and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro as he navigates his up and down relationship with Jen Harley.

“It’s rough because he’s my brother, he’s a big dude and you don’t want to see anybody upset, but he’s going through real life stuff. That’s why our show is kind of dope, people are going through what he goes through and you get to see how we help him with it, how he handles it. He’s still going through it though,” Pauly D told reporters at the Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Party on Tuesday in L.A.

Although Pauly D, 38, is not facing the same relationship battles as Ortiz-Magro, he is championing him on from the sidelines — and offering some advice.

“I told him to keep it off social media. He didn’t listen. Every time he does it, I’m like, ‘my dude, what are you doing?’ For some reason he vents on social,” said Pauly D.

While the pair is good friends, Pauly D didn’t realize the extent of Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Harley’s drama.

“No, I had no idea. I didn’t think it was going to get that volatile at all, but he takes to social media. I keep up with him through his Instagram story. He tells how he feels, that’s how I know. If he’s single, I know it, if he’s taken, that’s how I know,” said Pauly D. “I hit him up like, ‘you good?’ Before my way over here I wanted to see the status, they seem good.”

As a father himself — he is dad to 5-year-old daughter Amabella Sophia — Pauly D can relate to Ortiz-Magro, who shares Ariana Sky with Harley, and has advised his friend to put his baby girl ahead of everything else.

“The only thing is, I told him, now you have something to put ahead of everything, make sure she’s good first. That’s the number one priority, then you work on your relationship, work on yourself, whatever, but now that you have a baby, that comes first,” said Pauly D.

In December, the Jersey Shore alum announced that he was expecting his first child — a girl! — with Harley three months into their relationship. Harley — also mom to an 11-year-old son named Mason — was six months along in her pregnancy at the time of the announcement. In early April, the couple welcomed their baby girl.

But since the pair has welcomed their daughter, they haven’t been free of problems — including cheating allegations, a contentious public feud, a physical altercation, an arrest and heated arguments.

Despite their ups and downs, Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been spending time as a family as they attempt to work through their issues.

Earlier this month, Ortiz-Magro and Harley squeezed in a little vacation time with their daughter in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Harley shared a photograph of the pair posing together in their beach attire. Despite the pair’s volatile history, the reality star draped his arm around Harley’s shoulder in the image.

He also skipped the 2018 Video Music Awards to spend time with his 4-month-old baby girl.

“Everyone keeps asking where I’ve been, Why wasn’t I at the #VMA’s or other #JSFV events with my lovely cast mates. I’ve chosen to take some time off to be a father to my beautiful daughter,” he captioned a photo of his daughter.

“I’ve got to experience everything in my life thankfully because of #JS & #MyFans. There’s nothing that can replace the feeling of being a father,” he said.

After thanking fans for their love and support, he also set the record straight for those who are questioning if his time on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has come to an end.

“No I have not quit #jS. I am just choosing to take time so I can watch my daughter grow and be apart of a life not just in her life and be an amazing father,” he explained. “I rather be there for her in person than have to watch her grow through Text messages & IG posts.”