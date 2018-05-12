Grads Are Here! Pauly D Gives Jersey Shore Superfan the Ultimate Graduation Surprise

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio had a special surprise in store for Ramapo College senior and Jersey Shore superfan Catherine Lane on her graduation day.

The 37-year-old reality star sent Lane a video message via Twitter, wishing her all the best on her big day (and reminding her to watch a new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, naturally).

His message came days after Lane, 22, tweeted out a photo of her graduation cap, which she decorated with a photo of DelVecchio and the phrase “Grads are here” — a play off his iconic “cabs are here” line from the hit MTV series.

“My proudest accomplishment of my college career is my graduation cap,” she wrote in the tweet on May 1, which has since received over 50K likes including retweets from DelVecchio and MTV’s official Jersey Shore account.

My proudest accomplishment of my college career is my graduation cap (srry I posted it on insta too) pic.twitter.com/c4TJSmwAdm — Catherine (@catherine_lanee) May 1, 2018

In his video, DelVecchio repeated Lane’s “the grads are here” phrase.

“The grads are here! I love graduations this time of year!” he said. “Hey Catherine, it’s your boy, DJ Pauly D. I just wanted to congratulate you on your graduation. And I see that it falls on a #Jerzday. So I want to make sure you celebrate and then go home and watch a brand new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. And keep a little Pauly positivity in your life, and just know that the best years are yet to come. Yeeeah buddy!”

Footage of me finding out about @DJPaulyD's video during my ceremony 😂 pic.twitter.com/jYUbfAtpBj — Catherine (@catherine_lanee) May 10, 2018

His timing couldn’t have been better either. Lane was actually at her graduation when his video came through, friends capturing her shocked reaction.

“DJ PAULY D SENDING ME A CONGRATS ON GRADUATING VIDEO IS BETTER THAN MY DIPLOMA HONESTLY,” she tweeted in all caps.

“THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” she later added.

Lane told NJ.com that she only started watching Jersey Shore this year, binging her way through the show in between classes. “I got Hulu just to watch it,” she said.

The graduate, who plans to pursue a career in conservation, added that DelVecchio is her “favorite” cast member of the bunch — quickly adding, “I do love them all.”

It helps that she’s spent plenty of time on the Shore herself. “Since I’m from Point Pleasant, I know all the places,” she said.