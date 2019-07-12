Pauly D Saw Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland While Visiting Mike 'The Situation' in Prison

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio recently visited his friend Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in prison— and according to him, the atmosphere was much more “laid-back” than he expected.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday ahead of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere, DelVecchio, 39, revealed Sorrentino, 37, is “doing really well” as he serves out an eight -month sentence for tax evasion.

“I went to visit him and I thought they were going to basically strip-search me, but that wasn’t the case,” he said. “It was very laid-back. He’s happy, positive. He’s just so happy to get it over with and he just wants to come out. He sees [his wife] Lauren like, every week. He’s almost done.”

Sorrentino reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York on Jan. 15 and is expected to be released in September. As it turns out, it’s the same prison where Billy McFarland is serving out a six-year sentence for his involvement in the disastrous Fyre Festival.

Asked by host Andy Cohen if he saw McFarland during his visit, DelVecchio confirmed they did cross paths.

“I did. It was cool, he was with his family visiting,” he said. “We were visiting Mike, his family was visiting him. I was like, ‘This is so weird.’ We were at picnic tables outside. There were no bars! You picture jail bars and cells and guys with guns — they could have taken my phone, but I had my phone on me and everything.”

Image zoom Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio (left) and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (inset: Billy McFarland) Dave Kotinsky/Gettyl Inset: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty

DelVecchio previously revealed the connection between Sorrentino and McFarland, 27, during an interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show in April with costar Vinny Guadagnino.

“He is in there with the guy from the Fyre Festival,” said Guadagnino. “And he’s in there with the guy that leaked Jennifer Lawrence’s nudes, that hacked her phone.”

“They play Scrabble together!” DelVecchio added.

“Imagine what he’s learning in there from all these guys,” Guadagnino joked.

