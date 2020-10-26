Jersey Shore: Pauly DelVecchio Kisses Girlfriend Nikki Hall in Season 4 Trailer

The couple revealed that they're still together during the Double Shot at Love reunion earlier this month

The Jersey Shore family is back — with one important addition.

In one scene, Pauly, 40, is seen kissing Nikki as Vinny Guadagnino teases, "I have a feeling it's going to get a little crazier here."

Image zoom Getty Images; Nikki Hall/instagram

Other guest appearances include the ever-present Uncle Nino and Angelina Pivarnick's grandmother.

The new season, which was shot under quarantine at an empty hotel, will pick up in the aftermath of Angelina's wedding to Chris Larangeira in November 2019. The season 3 finale chronicled the drama that erupted between Angelina and her female costars after Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese's off-color bridesmaid speech prompted boos from the other guests at the nuptials. At the end of the night, Nicole — who has since confirmed that she quit the show — declared that she was "done" filming.

"It's not good between me and the girls," Angelina says in the trailer, while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino predicts: "The future of this family is going sideways real quick."

"Angelina's wedding and the speech heard around the world left the family fractured, leaving the boys with only one option — make the family whole again," teases the logline. "So, DJ Pauly D takes over a resort and with the help of Mike 'The Situation,' Vinny and Ronnie, they hatch a plan to reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but with this group, you never know what will happen."