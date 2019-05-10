Pauley Perrette is making her return to the small screen one year after leaving NCIS.

Perrette, 50, will star in the upcoming CBS comedy Broke, reports TV Guide.

Broke follows a trust-fund dependent man (Jaime Camil) who is forced to move in with his family and estranged sister-in-law (Perrette) after being cut off by his rich father.

The multi-camera comedy will also star Natasha Leggero and Izzy Diaz.

This marks Perrette’s first series regular role since leaving NCIS in May 2018 after 15 seasons of starring as fan-favorite forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

Days after her emotional May 8 finale, Perrette spoke out about her departure from the CBS drama on Twitter.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said),” Perrette tweeted.

Pauley Perrette David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

A day later, Perrette posted three more tweets, in which she claimed a “machine” is “keeping me silent” and alleged that there were “multiple physical assaults.”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?” she tweeted.

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it,” she continued.

She concluded in another tweet: “I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE in May 2018, CBS Television Studios confirmed that the actress came forward with a “workplace concern” more than a year prior, and that it “took the matter seriously.”

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” CBS Television Studios said in the statement.

“Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern,” the statement continued. “We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.”

The statement concluded: “We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

CBS announced online that production on NCIS season 16 officially launched on July 16, 2018. Perrette’s character was replaced by actress Diona Reasonover. She was promoted to series regular after her character Kasie Hines was introduced late in season 15.