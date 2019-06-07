Pauley Perrette Confirms She Has No Plans to 'Ever' Return to NCIS: 'Please Stop Asking'

Pauley Perrette wants to make one thing clear: she has no plans to return to NCIS.

Perrette, 50, cleared up any confusion about her future with the CBS drama on Friday, saying she will “never” return to the show and claiming she is “terrified” of former costar Mark Harmon.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?),” she tweeted around midnight. “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!”

Perrette left NCIS in May 2018 after 15 seasons as fan-favorite forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. She has claimed there were “multiple physical assaults” on set before her departure.

On Friday, Perrette posted a photo of a crew member with a black eye and stitches. She claimed her decision to speak out and “protect” the crew led to her exit.

“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong,” she wrote. “THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job.”

Though she did not reveal how or when the alleged assault took place, Perrette and Harmon’s working relationship took a turn after the actor brought his rescue dog on set. In 2016, multiple reports claimed that an unidentified crew member was bitten by the dog, resulting in 15 stitches.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE in May 2018, CBS Television Studios confirmed that the actress came forward with a “workplace concern” more than a year prior, and that it “took the matter seriously.”

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” CBS Television Studios said in the statement.

“Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern,” the statement continued. “We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.”

The statement concluded: “We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

The actress has had a string of incidents in which she says she was injured, most notably claiming to have been attacked by homeless men twice in the space of three months in 2015 and 2016. Last month, she posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown with a bloodied bandage on her arm, but did not elaborate on the nature of the injury.

For NCIS season 16, Perrette’s character was replaced by actress Diona Reasonover, who was promoted to series regular after her character Kasie Hines was introduced late in season 15.

Perrette recently signed on to star in the upcoming CBS comedy Broke.

Broke follows a trust-fund dependent man (Jaime Camil) who is forced to move in with his family and estranged sister-in-law (Perrette) after being cut off by his rich father.