Following a difficult period of her life, Pauley Perrette says she’s “happy and healthy.”

In a tweet to her fans on Sunday, Perrette, 50, shared her excitement for her new series, Broke, and thanked her followers for their support.

“I’m so exhausted and SO FREAKIN HAPPY shooting my new show #Broke on @CBS,” she began.

While she’s elated to be starring on the upcoming CBS comedy, the actress admitted that the past few years have been tough.

“I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years,” she said. “I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all!“

Perrette’s new role as Jackie in Broke — which follows a trust-fund dependent man (Jaime Camil) who is forced to move in with his family and estranged sister-in-law (Perrette) after being cut off by his rich father — comes more than a year after fans said goodbye to the actress on NCIS.

In May 2018, Perrette left NCIS after 15 seasons as fan-favorite forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. While NCIS audiences would love to see her return, she cleared up any confusion about her future with the CBS drama in June, when she said she will “never” return to the show and claimed she is “terrified” of former costar Mark Harmon. (She had claimed there were “multiple physical assaults” on set before her departure.)

Image zoom Pauley Perrette David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?),” she tweeted. “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!”

Reps for Harmon and CBS did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment at the time.

She posted a photo, which has since been deleted, of a crew member with a black eye and stitches. She claimed her decision to speak out and “protect” the crew led to her exit.

“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong,” she wrote. “THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job.”

Though she did not reveal how or when the alleged assault took place, Perrette and Harmon’s working relationship took a turn after the actor brought his rescue dog on set. In 2016, multiple reports claimed that an unidentified crew member was bitten by the dog, resulting in 15 stitches.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE in May 2018, CBS Television Studios confirmed that the actress came forward with a “workplace concern” more than a year prior, and that it “took the matter seriously.”

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” CBS Television Studios said in the statement.

Image zoom Pauley Perrette as Abby Sciuto on NCIS Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

“Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern,” the statement continued. “We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.”

The statement concluded: “We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

The actress has had a string of incidents in which she says she was injured, most notably claiming to have been attacked by homeless men twice in the space of three months in 2015 and 2016.

In May, she posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown with a bloodied bandage on her arm, but she did not elaborate on the nature of the injury.