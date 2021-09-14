Paula Jones’ lawsuit against Bill Clinton in 1994, which claimed he had exposed himself to her, was a key impetus for his eventual impeachment

Paula Jones Slams Her Portrayal in Impeachment as 'Inaccurate' and 'Almost Cartoonish'

Paula Jones is speaking out about the portrayal of her in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The FX drama, which premiered earlier this month, follows the affair between then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein) and former President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) that ultimately led to his impeachment.

Jones, played by Annaleigh Ashford in the series, is a former Arkansas state employee who sued Clinton in 1994, claiming he had exposed himself to her in a hotel room while he was governor.

The case, which was settled out of court for $850,000, provided the impetus for independent counsel Ken Starr to broaden his investigation into the president's financial dealings, leading him to look into accusations of other affairs.

In a recent interview with Inside Edition, Jones, 54, criticized Impeachment as "inaccurate" in how it portrays her.

"The part that I saw about me, most of it was inaccurate," she said. "It was almost cartoonish-y."

Paula Jones Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

Jones specifically mentioned a scene in which her husband asks for a role on a TV show amid the lawsuit. "That is so far from the truth," she told Inside Edition of the scene.

She also said that she was never contacted by anyone from the series.

"How can they portray somebody accurately if they don't even call them?" Jones said.

"I find it funny that Monica can have a relationship in the Oval Office, under the Oval desk, yet … people want to hear her story," she continued about Lewinsky, 48, who served as a co-producer on the series. "It makes no sense to me. I have always been shunned and made fun of."

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones Annaleigh Ashford (left), Paula Jones | Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX; Cynthia Johnson/Getty

When anchor Deborah Norville asked Jones if she feels she was among the "silent founders" of the #MeToo movement, Jones said, "I really don't have anything to do with the #MeToo movement. Actually, they don't have anything to do with me. I am just out here alone."

Ashford has previously opened up about taking on the role of Jones, noting that she wore prosthetics and worked with a movement and vocal coach to prepare.

"You don't want to do an impression of the person, but you do want to give their essence," the 36-year-old actress told Vanity Fair last week. "So I tried to really pick and choose things about her physicality, things about her vocal timbre and also dialect."

She added that she was wary of making her portrayal "a caricature."