Paula Faris Is Leaving The View and Good Morning America for a New Role at ABC

Paula Faris may be leaving both of her current jobs at ABC, but the TV host will still be a fixture on the network.

Faris first signed on as weekend co-anchor of Good Morning America in 2014, then joined The View a year later. She’ll leave both at the end of August for a new role at ABC focused on reporting and breaking news.

“I’m really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the most brilliant minds on camera and off camera,” says Faris who says her decision to switch roles was for both professional and personal reasons.

“I’m excited to get my life back,” she says. “I have three kids (Caroline Grace, 10, JJ, 8, and Landon, 4,) and working at GMA Weekend and The View has been awesome, but I’m so excited to not go to bed at 8:30 or 9 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday night because my alarm would go off for work at 3:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday morning.”

Faris adds that after going through a “rough year health-wise” she knew it was time to make a change.

“What kicked it off is that I had a really tough miscarriage,” she says. “I feel like it was in that moment that really repositioned my priority compass and our family’s priority compass. I realized that my kids need me in the stands and on the sidelines, my husband and I need that time to reconnect.”

While the job change will allow for more family time, Faris is also working on a new project.

“ABC has really rallied behind a passion project of mine, which is to launch a faith podcast,” she says. “I’m a woman of deep faith and Christian, so I’m really excited to launch this podcast in September. We’ll be taking to people of all faiths and how their faith has shaped the direction of their life.”