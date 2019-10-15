Paul Wesley Jokingly Pushes Nina Dobrev Into a Pool After She Said They ‘Despised Each Other’

Image zoom Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Paul Wesley isn’t one to hold a grudge — at least until he can make things even.

Nina Dobrev shared a video on Tuesday responding to an interview she gave earlier this year in which she said she initially “despised” her Vampire Diaries costar and on-screen love interest. In the clip, the duo make light of her comment at a meet-up at a pool party in Ibiza.

“Nina! How are you?” Wesley, 37, greets Dobrev, 30, in the video, who cheerfully replies back, “Paul, oh my God, hi buddy, I’m good!”

“Hey, you know, I never got to tell you, I’m sure you saw all the —” Dobrev says, quickly getting down to business. “Oh, the press?” Wesley acknowledged.

“So stupid, I mean, you know how much I love you, and that’s what I was trying to get across,” the actress continues. “Obviously they took one sentence out of context.”

“Blown out of proportion,” Wesley seemingly agrees.

“Either way, I’m so sorry that it happened,” Dobrev says.

“Listen, if there’s one thing everyone knows about me, it’s that I don’t hold grudges,” the actor responds. “It’s in the past!”

“You don’t hold grudges. I love you, thank you, I appreciate it,” Dobrev says, going in for a hug.

“Of course,” Wesley says, but instead of hugging his former costar back, he pushes her into the pool behind them and walks away as Dobrev lets out a scream of surprise.

The pair clearly got over any grudge, though, as Dobrev also shared a smiling selfie of the two of them after her dip in the pool. And in the comments, Wesley wrote, “Hahahaha YES!!! ♥️ you Dobreva,” and then Dobrev responded, “@paulwesley love ya moreeeeee.”

Dobrev captioned the post “I “despise” you ♥️😂😘” in reference to something she said back in June on the Directionally Challenged podcast hosted by her and Wesley’s fellow TVD alums Candice King and Kayla Ewell.

“Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show,” Dobrev told King and Ewell, adding that it took five months or so before they started actually getting along. “I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ Because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry.”

“And we despised each other so much, that it read as love,” she recalled. “We really just didn’t get along the first maybe five months of shooting.”

Now, it’s all (pool) water under the bridge, and Dobrev has even said that out of the whole TVD cast, she is probably closest with Wesley.

“Maybe we had a moment where we actually connected, and he looked at me and he was like, ‘Ten years from now, when we’re not on this show, you’re gonna really miss me. You’re gonna miss these times; you’re look back, and this is gonna be the good old days. Well appreciate each other in 10 years,’” Dobrev recalled Wesley telling her.

“He was so f— right,” she added “We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine. Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We’re probably the closest. We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

In September, Dobrev marked the popular series’ 10-year anniversary with a photo of herself, Wesley and their costar Ian Somerhalder, writing in the caption, “Feels like it was just yesterday… “