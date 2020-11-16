The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Jokingly Call Justin Bieber Their ‘Love Child’

Over the weekend, side-by-side throwback photos of Wesley, 38, and Bieber, 26, went viral after fans noticed how much the stars looked alike as young teens — and after E! News posted the comparison photo on Instagram, Wesley got in on the joke.

"He's my son," Wesley jokingly said of the "Yummy" singer, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Dobrev, who starred as Wesley's love interest in The Vampire Diaries, took the joke one step further, tagging her former costar and writing "our love child" on the post.

"#proudparents #wemissyouson #callusback," Wesley hilariously replied.

Wesley and Dobrev, who played Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert, respectively, have remained good friends since their hit CW series wrapped in 2017. In September, the pair reunited in a sweet snap on Dobrev's Instagram, joined by Wesley's wife, Ines de Ramon, and their dogs.

"Hard to teach a buncha old dawgs new tricks. #PuppyPlayDate," Dobrev captioned the epic selfie.

The actress then commented on her own post, jokingly writing, "a Dobrev and Do(g)brev Wesley sandwich."

Image zoom Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ines de Ramon | Credit: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

During an appearance on the Directionally Challenged podcast in June 2019, Dobrev, who hosts the show with fellow TVD alums Candice King and Kayla Ewell, recalled that she initially wasn't too fond of Wesley when they met on the series.

"Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show,” Dobrev said. “I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ Because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry," she recalled. "And we despised each other so much, that it read as love. We really just didn’t get along the first maybe five months of shooting.”

Image zoom Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder in The Vampire Diaries

However, Dobrev went on to clarify that out of the entire TVD cast, she has remained closest to Wesley since the show wrapped.

"Maybe we had a moment where we actually connected, and he looked at me and he was like, ‘10 years from now, when we’re not on this show, you’re gonna really miss me. You’re gonna miss these times; you’re going to look back, and this is gonna be the good old days. We'll appreciate each other in 10 years,’ ” Dobrev recalled.