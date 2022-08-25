Entertainment TV Paul Wesley on How 'Vampire Diaries' Fans Still Show Up for Them — Sometimes to the Point Police Are Involved Wesley and his former onscreen brother reflect on their show's legacy and the strength of their bond over the years as Ian Somerhalder jokes, "We're too tired to be competitive now — we're too old" By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2022 11:31 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel Five years may have passed since The Vampire Diaries wrapped, but stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are happily keeping the spirit of the show alive. Somerhalder and Wesley, who played The CW drama's vampire siblings Damon and Stefan Salvatore, chatted with PEOPLE exclusively keeping the legacy of the franchise going all these years later — not that there's been much of a dip in fan enthusiasm since 2017. In fact, the Brother's Bond Bourbon co-founders shared that they visited a local liquor store in New York City on Tuesday as part of a US Open tennis tournament kick-off party in partnership with the Tennis Channel and, according to Wesley, "the police came and had to shut it down because so many people showed up." Wesley, 40, said the scene was "chaos" but clarified, "I'm not saying that to show off. I'm saying that because I guess the show still lives on in so many ways, people are rediscovering it [every day]." The CW Network, LLC Paul Wesley Reveals How He Wanted The Vampire Diaries to End — with Even More Deaths TVD ran for eight seasons, but its universe expanded thanks to spin-offs like The Originals and Legacies. In June, it was announced that the latter has been canceled after four seasons, officially marking an end to TVD franchise. Still, the actors–turned–entrepreneurs remain optimistic about the legacy of the franchise. In fact, Somerhalder emphasized that their brand is symbolically a reflection of TVD. "It's creating another level of nostalgia and connection based around the story, the [intellectual property] and the brotherhood that we had on this show," the actor, 43, tells PEOPLE. "This is the distillation of that story and that brotherhood and that experience." Wesley chimes in, "For me, Brother's Bond Bourbon is what the brothers drank on the show." Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder on Friendship and Their Bourbon: It's a 'Brotherhood' While the former costars managed to carry their mega fanbase over from on screen to off, they also successfully relayed their "brotherly" bond over into real life. Though the fictional brothers were known for their competitiveness throughout the show's eight seasons, the actors stressed that sibling rivalry is non existent in reality. "We're too tired to be competitive now," jokes Wesley. "We're too old." In fact, their relationship is actually quite the opposite. "When you're stuck together at the hip, you have no choice but to bond over f---ing everything," Somerhalder says with a laugh.