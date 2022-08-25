Paul Wesley on How 'Vampire Diaries' Fans Still Show Up for Them — Sometimes to the Point Police Are Involved

Five years may have passed since The Vampire Diaries wrapped, but stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are happily keeping the spirit of the show alive.

Somerhalder and Wesley, who played The CW drama's vampire siblings Damon and Stefan Salvatore, chatted with PEOPLE exclusively keeping the legacy of the franchise going all these years later — not that there's been much of a dip in fan enthusiasm since 2017.

In fact, the Brother's Bond Bourbon co-founders shared that they visited a local liquor store in New York City on Tuesday as part of a US Open tennis tournament kick-off party in partnership with the Tennis Channel and, according to Wesley, "the police came and had to shut it down because so many people showed up."

Wesley, 40, said the scene was "chaos" but clarified, "I'm not saying that to show off. I'm saying that because I guess the show still lives on in so many ways, people are rediscovering it [every day]."

The CW Network, LLC

TVD ran for eight seasons, but its universe expanded thanks to spin-offs like The Originals and Legacies. In June, it was announced that the latter has been canceled after four seasons, officially marking an end to TVD franchise.

Still, the actors–turned–entrepreneurs remain optimistic about the legacy of the franchise. In fact, Somerhalder emphasized that their brand is symbolically a reflection of TVD.

"It's creating another level of nostalgia and connection based around the story, the [intellectual property] and the brotherhood that we had on this show," the actor, 43, tells PEOPLE. "This is the distillation of that story and that brotherhood and that experience."

Wesley chimes in, "For me, Brother's Bond Bourbon is what the brothers drank on the show."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel

While the former costars managed to carry their mega fanbase over from on screen to off, they also successfully relayed their "brotherly" bond over into real life.

Though the fictional brothers were known for their competitiveness throughout the show's eight seasons, the actors stressed that sibling rivalry is non existent in reality. "We're too tired to be competitive now," jokes Wesley. "We're too old."

In fact, their relationship is actually quite the opposite. "When you're stuck together at the hip, you have no choice but to bond over f---ing everything," Somerhalder says with a laugh.