Paul Wesley Files for Divorce from Ines de Ramon 5 Months After Announcing Split

The jewelry designer is now dating actor Brad Pitt since splitting from the Vampire Diaries star

By Wendy Geller
and Chelsea White
Published on February 17, 2023 09:53 PM
Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Quietly Separate After 3 Years of Marriage

The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from estranged wife Ines de Ramon — who is now romantically linked to Brad Pitt.

According to the paperwork filed Friday in Los Angeles by the actor and obtained by PEOPLE, the couple is divorcing due to "irreconcilable differences."

Wesley, 40, and jewelry designer de Ramon, 32, were married in 2019 and announced news of their split in September.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the rep told PEOPLE.

However, according to the divorce papers, the exact date of their split is still to be legally determined.

The divorce petition states that the couple's assets will be disposed of at trial or by stipulation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Wesley, who filed the paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court under his born surname Wasilewski, and de Ramon do not have any children together.

The filing comes as PEOPLE confirmed the designer received followers for Valentine's Day from Pitt, 59.

The pair have been dating since last year with a source telling PEOPLE in November that Pitt and de Ramon "have been dating for a few months."

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Spotted with Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert Outing with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

A rep for the actor has not commented on their relationship and neither the actor or de Ramon have spoken publicly.

Meanwhile, Wesley has been linked with model Natalie Kuckenburg.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, the two were spotted sharing a kiss and holding hands as they enjoyed a romantic dinner during a vacation in Italy.

Related Articles
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt Sent Ines de Ramon Flowers While They Spent Valentine's Day Apart: Source
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship Timeline
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Hollywood, CA - Brad Pitt seems to be 'head over heels' for his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The Hollywood actor couldn't keep his eyes or hands off Ines as the couple exited a romantic evening celebrating his 59th birthday at Pace in Hollywood. Brad was seen leaving with many presents. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt Celebrates His 59th Birthday with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
All About Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt's Girlfriend and Paul Wesley's Ex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt Debuts New, Shorter Haircut at Golden Globes 2023 
brad pitt
Brad Pitt Quietly Lists Longtime L.A. Compound for $40 Million: Source
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Been Dating a 'Few Months,' Says Source: He 'Is Really into Her'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Plan on Spending New Year's Eve Together: They're 'Happy': Sources
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - A beaming BRAD PITT is seen arriving with Paul Wesley's ex, Ines de Ramon to the Bono concert on Sunday night. The actor was seen looking very at smitten with the much younger, Ines as he was seen holding her arms and pulling her close at one point and she was spotted extending her hand across his middle. The actor arrived together with Ines and introduced her to pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo as they arrived at the arena. Since his split from Angelina Jolie in 20916 the Bullet Train train has been linked to MIT professor, Neri Oxman as well as German model Nicole Potualski in 2020 and most recently Emily Ratajkowski at the end of the summer. Oxman later denied ever having dated the actor. Pitt was spotted with Potualski at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival party for Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, but were later reportedly only casually seeing each other for a brief period. While reports in late September claimed Pitt and Ratajskowski were spending a lot of time together after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, she was later seen in a passionate ziplock with a new man by mid October and most recently the model was reportedly spotted holding hands in Brooklyn with Pete Davidson. Shot on 11/13/22. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: GIO/ROGER / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt Spotted with Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert Outing with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Paul Wesley; Natalie Kuckenburg
Who Is Paul Wesley's Girlfriend? All About Natalie Kuckenburg
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
Brad Pitt attends the premiere screening of 'Babylon' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Brad Pitt Mingles with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon at 'Babylon' Premiere Afterparty
cindy crawford
Cindy Crawford Has a Hilariously Perfect Solution for Keeping Her Hair Dry in the California Rain
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Brittany Snow Files for Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Separation from Tyler Stanaland