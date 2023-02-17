Paul Wesley Files for Divorce from Ines de Ramon 5 Months After Announcing Split

The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from estranged wife Ines de Ramon — who is now romantically linked to Brad Pitt.

According to the paperwork filed Friday in Los Angeles by the actor and obtained by PEOPLE, the couple is divorcing due to "irreconcilable differences."

Wesley, 40, and jewelry designer de Ramon, 32, were married in 2019 and announced news of their split in September.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the rep told PEOPLE.

However, according to the divorce papers, the exact date of their split is still to be legally determined.

The divorce petition states that the couple's assets will be disposed of at trial or by stipulation.

Wesley, who filed the paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court under his born surname Wasilewski, and de Ramon do not have any children together.

The filing comes as PEOPLE confirmed the designer received followers for Valentine's Day from Pitt, 59.

The pair have been dating since last year with a source telling PEOPLE in November that Pitt and de Ramon "have been dating for a few months."

A rep for the actor has not commented on their relationship and neither the actor or de Ramon have spoken publicly.

Meanwhile, Wesley has been linked with model Natalie Kuckenburg.

In November, the two were spotted sharing a kiss and holding hands as they enjoyed a romantic dinner during a vacation in Italy.