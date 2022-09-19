Entertainment TV Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Quietly Separate After 3 Years of Marriage "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," a rep for Paul Wesley and wife Ines de Ramon tells PEOPLE By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 08:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: RW/MediaPunch Paul Wesley and wife Ines de Ramon have called it quits more than three years after tying the knot. A rep for the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively "they have separated" and have been living apart for several months. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," the rep says. The Vampire Diaries alum, 40, was first romantically linked to Ramon, 29, a jewelry professional, in June 2018 when they were seen holding hands after a dinner date in New York City. They made their relationship Instagram official the next month while at a Montauk wedding with friends Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev. Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Who Is Paul Wesley's Wife? All About Ines de Ramon The pair was later spotted in what appeared to be matching wedding bands during another outing in February 2019. Dobrev, 33, seemingly confirmed the news during a podcast appearance that June when she referred to Ramon as Wesley's "wife." "We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends," Dobrev said at the time. RELATED VIDEO: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Are On-Screen Brothers Turned BFFs in Real Life Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Wesley spoke to PEOPLE for the 2020 Sexiest Man Alive issue about quarantine and life at home with Ramon and their dog Greg during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm in a fortunate position where I was able to take a break, and it was so important for me to do it," Wesley said. "For me, I reset. I recalibrated. Kind of realized what was important to me, reprioritized my life."