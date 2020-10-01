Paul Rudd Narrating New Nature Documentary for Apple TV+ — See a Sneak Peek of Tiny World

The Apple Original’s new 12-part series Tiny World takes a look at the planet’s smallest creatures

Paul Rudd has a new project coming out, but the stars of his new documentary aren’t your usual subjects.

In Tiny World, Apple Original’s new 12-part series which is narrated and executive-produced by Rudd, viewers get up close and personal with some of the planet’s smallest creatures — a job well-suited for the Marvel superhero, whose Ant-Man character is famous for his size-shifting ability.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, provided by Apple TV+, of the Oct. 2 premiere, cameras follow the unexpected behaviors of leopard slugs and their fascinating mating rituals.

With over 200 species and nearly a decade of filming in ecosystems around the world, including the African savanna to a backyard garden, each episode allows viewers to see the world through the eyes of the planet’s tiniest animals and extraordinary things they do to survive.

Image zoom Paul Rudd VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Last month, the 51-year-old actor and father of three poked fun at his youthful looks in a coronavirus PSA encouraging millennials to wear protective face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Yo, what up, dogs. Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person," he said. "I was talking on the iPhone with my homie, Governor Cuomo, and he's just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials."

The video was produced in partnership with Rudd and Evans in coordination with Jane Rosenthal, producer and chief executive officer of Tribeca Enterprises, per CNN.