Paul Rudd Reveals He Ran Over Jennifer Aniston's Foot on the Set of Friends: 'I Felt Awful'

Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston definitely got off on the wrong foot when they met on the set of Friends.

Rudd, 50, reflected on his days starring as Phoebe Buffay’s husband in the hit sitcom Friends during an appearance on the The Graham Norton Show, recalling one moment that still makes him cringe 15 years later.

“I was on the set for my first episode and Jennifer was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marveling at it,” he said. “Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it, too.

But when Rudd got on the Segway, his joy ride quickly turned into a nightmare.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Reunites with Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in Friends Selfie: ‘Rare Night’

“I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot! The producers look of panic was if to say, ‘Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?’ I felt awful,” he said. “Such an inauspicious start.”

And if his first encounter with Aniston wasn’t cringeworthy enough, Rudd said his final day on set with the actress was just as bad.

Image zoom NBCU Photo Bank

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Confirms the Whole Friends Cast Reunited for Dinner: ‘We Just Laughed a Lot’

“The show was a phenomenon and I was in the very last episode, which made no sense to me whatsoever,” he said. “I was on the sound stage and Jennifer Aniston was crying and I thought, ‘I’m not supposed to be here,’ so to break the ice I went over and said, ‘Well, we did it, what a ride.’

Image zoom Courtesy The Graham Norton Show

“The joke inevitably fell flat!” he added.

Rudd starred as Pianist Mike Hannigan in the final two season of Friends. After meeting Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) on a blind date during season 9, his character married her in season 10.

“It was an incredible thing to be part of and the whole experience, but seems a bit surreal and a bit of a blur in my memory,” he said of his time on the show.

The interview airs on BBC America on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.