Paul Rudd and Billie Eilish Will Host December Episodes of Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has announced its hosts for the final shows of 2021.

Billie Eilish will host and perform on Dec. 11, while Paul Rudd will close out the year on Dec. 18 with Charli XCX as the musical guest.

Eilish, 19, will make her hosting debut on the long-running sketch show, but it will her second time as musical guest. It will also be Charli XCX's second time performing on the show. His upcoming appearance will mark Rudd's fifth time hosting SNL.

Coming off the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Eilish and her brother FINNEAS recently wrote and produced three new songs for the upcoming Pixar movie Turning Red.

Rudd, 52, was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021, and is starring in Apple TV+'s The Shrink Next Door as well as Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Rudd has hosted SNL four times before, in 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2019. (The gig will land Rudd in the Five Timers club, joining his Shrink Next Door co-star Will Ferrell, among others).