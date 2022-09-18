Paul Reiser Says It's Unclear If He'll Return for 'Stranger Things' Season 5: 'I Literally Don't Know'

Will Dr. Owens return to our screens in the final season of Stranger Things? Even Paul Reiser doesn't know the answer.

In an interview with E! News, Reiser, 66, said he has no idea if his character will return to Hawkins, Indiana. "The Stranger Things writers' room tweeted out, 'Hey, everybody, send us your thoughts for next season. What would you like to see?' And I wrote in, 'Can Dr. Owens live? Would that be possible?'"

While he waits to find out the fate of his character, who swooped in to help Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escape the Nina Project, he says that the waiting isn't entirely unexpected. He recalled asking about his character at his first meeting with the show's creators, the Duffer brothers, years ago.

"When I first met them four years ago, I said, 'Am I a good guy or a bad guy?' They go, 'We don't know.' And I went, 'You don't know or you just don't want to tell me?' They go, 'No, we don't know.' And so they don't tell me."

Dr. Owens was first introduced in the Stranger Things story in season 2 as the replacement for Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) as Director of Operations at Hawkins Lab following the strange events in the town. While he oversaw the lab, he was unable to stop the incoming Upside Down, nor was he able to save Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) from being possessed by the Mind Flayer. He also helped arrange the adoption of Eleven by Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

Dr. Owens was last seen being locked away by Dr. Brenner after helping Eleven escape. It's unclear how the Nina Project's final face-off affected Reiser's character, though it (maybe?) brought the end of Dr. Brenner.

As far as what Reiser hopes for his character, the sitcom star is optimistic. "I'd appreciate it if Dr. Owens comes in, in like a superhero cape, and saves the day."

Following the destructive events of both volumes of the fourth season, a superhero entrance would certainly be welcomed.

While he waits to find out his fate — as everyones else does — the Aliens star has a new comedy series on Hulu premiering this month, Reboot.

The show's fifth season will be its last, as the Duffer brothers shared in an Instagram post announcing the fourth season in February.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote. "It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."

The fourth season, which was released in two volumes between May and July and caused technical difficulties due to watchers' demand at its release, was full of risk and loss, as viewers have come to expect.