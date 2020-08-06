Normal People Heartthrob Paul Mescal Stars in New Rolling Stones Music Video for 'Scarlet'

Paul Mescal is having a moment, and we're grateful for it.

On the heels of his first Emmy nomination for playing the hunky Connell Waldron in Hulu's Normal People, the Irish actor stars in the Rolling Stones' new music video for "Scarlet," the recently unearthed song they recorded in 1974 with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on guitar.

In the video, which debuted on Thursday, Mescal, 24, channels a drunken rockstar in various states of dress, from a disheveled tuxedo to a white tank, whisky glass in hand. He wreaks havoc throughout his hotel room, smokes in the bathroom, and argues with a red lipstick depiction of Scarlet in the mirror.

The video, according to a press release, was filmed during a socially distanced shoot at London's iconic Claridge's hotel.

"Scarlet" was released on July 22 and will be included on the forthcoming release of the 1973 classic Goats Head Soup album alongside two previously unreleased tracks, "All The Rage" and "Criss Cross." Goats Head Soup is out Sep. 4.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Mescal opened up about his decision to go into acting.

"I did a school musical when I was 16 and kind of got bitten by the bug, but it wasn't a career that I saw other people doing, it was just a hobby I enjoyed," he said. "Then when it came to applying for colleges, I very quickly had to decide what I most enjoyed doing the 18 years prior, and it was being onstage."