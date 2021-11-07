Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Seemingly Confirm Relationship on 2021 LACMA Gala Red Carpet

The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2020 when Phoebe Bridgers referred to Paul Mescal in an interview as "the cute boy" from the BBC series Normal People

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers seem to have confirmed their romance!

On Saturday evening, the Normal People star, 25, and the singer, 27, walked together on the red carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which was presented by Gucci.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taking place in California at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Mescal sported a black tuxedo while Bridgers wore a cream-colored, lace blouse that she accessorized with a red tartan skirt.

At one moment on the red carpet, Bridgers rested her head affectionately on Mescal's shoulder as the duo smiled for cameras before them.

During the event, Bridgers sent out a tweet where she playfully teased Mescal for a misnomer during their meal. "Paul thinks thousand island is called hundred years sauce," she wrote.

(L-R) Paul Mescal, wearing Gucci, and Phoebe Bridgers, wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Representatives for both Mescal and Bridgers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on their relationship status.

Back in 2020, the pair first sparked dating rumors during an interview Bridgers gave to NME.

There, the "Savior Complex" singer explained that she had just started watching Mescal's popular BBC series and referred to him as "the cute boy."

She also noted that the actor followed her on Instagram, which prompted her to tell the outlet, "I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May of that year, Bridgers then tweeted that she finished watching Normal People, writing, "Finished Normal People and now I'm sad and horny oh wait," which Mescal responded to, stating, "I'm officially dead." Bridgers then replied back, "nooo don't die your [sic] so talented aha."