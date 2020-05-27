20 Hot Photos of Normal People's Paul Mescal to Make Your Day That Much Better
We did a deep dive into Paul Mescal's Instagram so you have all of these photos of him in one place. You're welcome!
This is Paul Mescal.
On Hulu's Normal People, he plays Connell and somehow makes a single silver chain the hottest accessory on the planet.
We're not the only ones who think so: His chain is so popular, it was auctioned off for a good cause.
Playing Connell on Normal People may be his first television role, but he has certainly managed to make a name for himself already.
On the series, Connell is a 2/10 in the communication department, but a 10/10 in our hearts.
Ah, to be Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, Mescal's love interest on the series.
Anyway — not that Daisy Edgar-Jones isn't a fantastic actress — but back to Paul.
Mescal is Irish, and studied acting at Trinity College in Dublin. His Normal People alter ego also studies at the prestigious university.
Before he was rocking the hell out of a chain in Normal People, Mescal played Gaelic football, which is like rugby. Enjoy this photo of him in uniform from 2014.
If you look at this photo long enough, you can pretend Mescal is laughing at something very witty you said.
We don't know about you, but we would literally pay to have a children's book read to us by Paul. Do you think he accepts Venmo?
He read this one to encourage people to donate to Save the Children.
He really lights up a room, doesn't he?
On a scale of hot to can-melt-ice-cream-with-his-looks hot, Paul ranks particularly high, as he demonstrates in this photo.
"Not thirty... But flirty," the actor captioned a photo of himself in the tub, because he knows what his adoring public wants.
Let's just say ... years of football have clearly paid off.
Che bello! In September, 2020 Paul was livin' la vita bella when he attended the Fendi show at Milan Women's Fashion Week.
We stan a man who knows how to properly social distance!
In November 2020, he was named the Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actor at the GQ Men of The Year Awards, and turned up looking dapper in a tux.
You might say we're head over heels for Paul Mescal.
And so is his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers, who made people everywhere spontaneously combust with envy when she posted this photo of him shirtlessly snuggling a pug in bed.