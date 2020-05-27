20 Hot Photos of Normal People's Paul Mescal to Make Your Day That Much Better

We did a deep dive into Paul Mescal's Instagram so you have all of these photos of him in one place. You're welcome! 

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated April 28, 2022 04:32 PM

1 of 20

Credit: Erik Voake/Getty

This is Paul Mescal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

On Hulu's Normal People, he plays Connell and somehow makes a single silver chain the hottest accessory on the planet. 

3 of 20

Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

We're not the only ones who think so: His chain is so popular, it was auctioned off for a good cause

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Credit: Paul Mescal/ instagram

Playing Connell on Normal People may be his first television role, but he has certainly managed to make a name for himself already. 

Advertisement

5 of 20

Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

On the series, Connell is a 2/10 in the communication department, but a 10/10 in our hearts. 

6 of 20

Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

Ah, to be Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, Mescal's love interest on the series. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

Anyway — not that Daisy Edgar-Jones isn't a fantastic actress — but back to Paul. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

Mescal is Irish, and studied acting at Trinity College in Dublin. His Normal People alter ego also studies at the prestigious university. 

Advertisement

9 of 20

Credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE via Getty

Before he was rocking the hell out of a chain in Normal People, Mescal played Gaelic football, which is like rugby. Enjoy this photo of him in uniform from 2014. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

If you look at this photo long enough, you can pretend Mescal is laughing at something very witty you said. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

We don't know about you, but we would literally pay to have a children's book read to us by Paul. Do you think he accepts Venmo? 

He read this one to encourage people to donate to Save the Children.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Credit: Paul Mescal/Instagram

He really lights up a room, doesn't he?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Credit: Paul Mescal/Instagram

On a scale of hot to can-melt-ice-cream-with-his-looks hot, Paul ranks particularly high, as he demonstrates in this photo. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Credit: Paul Mescal/Instagram

"Not thirty... But flirty," the actor captioned a photo of himself in the tub, because he knows what his adoring public wants. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Credit: Paul Mescal/Instagram

Let's just say ... years of football have clearly paid off.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

Credit: Marco Mantovani/GC Images

Che bello! In September, 2020 Paul was livin' la vita bella when he attended the Fendi show at Milan Women's Fashion Week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Credit: David Bennett/Getty

We stan a man who knows how to properly social distance! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

Credit: British GQ for Conde Nast via Getty Images

In November 2020, he was named the Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actor at the GQ Men of The Year Awards, and turned up looking dapper in a tux. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Credit: Paul Mescal/ instagram

You might say we're head over heels for Paul Mescal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

Credit: Phoebe Bridgers/Instagram

And so is his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers, who made people everywhere spontaneously combust with envy when she posted this photo of him shirtlessly snuggling a pug in bed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger