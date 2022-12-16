Paul Mescal and Joe Alwyn Reveal 'Hot Priest' Andrew Scott Started Their 'Tortured Man Club' Group Chat

"Just messaging himself good mornings," Joe Alwyn joked of Andrew Scott, the third member in his and Paul Mescal's "Tortured Man Club" group chat devoted to the Sally Rooney extended universe

By
Glenn Garner
Published on December 16, 2022 03:52 PM
Paul Mescal, Joe Alwyn, Andrew Scott
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Paul Mescal and Joe Alwyn have revealed the creator of their very exclusive boys club.

After the latter opened up about their "Tortured Man Club" group chat on WhatsApp in May, they discussed the third member in their Sally Rooney extended universe, explaining in a conversation for Variety that Andrew Scott "started the group."

"He's just on it every day. He's just on it by himself," said Mescal, 26, to which Alwyn, 31, joked, "Just messaging himself good mornings."

Alwyn continued, "We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience."

They both starred in shows based on Rooney's critically acclaimed novels, Alwyn in Conversations with Friends (2022) and Mescal in Normal People (2020).

Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke
Enda Bowe/Hulu

Scott, 46, played the Hot Priest — a role he previously originated in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag — in the 2020 crossover Normal People Confessions directed by Abrahamson, 56, who also helmed both Rooney series.

In the RTÉ Does Comic Relief short, Mescal's character Connell and Daisy Edgar-Jones' Marianne open up about their relationship in confessionals with Hot Priest.

Alwyn previously discussed the Tortured Man Club in an interview with GQ, explaining that the name "is, I guess, a reflection on Connell and Nick," his role in Conversations with Friends.

Mescal previously told PEOPLE in September: "Of course the last thing that most people have seen is Normal People," explaining that preparing for his upcoming film Carmen was a challenge, in that he was "transitioning from playing somebody who was a teenager like in Normal People to a man. You can throw on top of the dancing and singing and boxing.... It was a blast."

Based on the famous opera, Mescal stars in the Benjamin Millepied-helmed musical as a former Marine suffering from PTSD. He stars opposite Melissa Barrera (Scream, In the Heights) in the film that premieres in 2023.

Normal People and Conversations with Friends are now streaming on Hulu. Fleabag can be streamed on Prime Video.

