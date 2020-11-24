Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Played Drinking Game to Watch Normal People for First Time

Paul Mescal said he and costar Daisy Edgar-Jones didn't get to watch the show together until recently due to COVID-19 lockdowns

Paul Mescal is revealing the hilarious way he and costar Daisy Edgar-Jones watched their steamy show Normal People for the first time together.

In a new interview with British GQ, Mescal admitted that it wasn't until recently that he and Edgar-Jones sat down together to stream the Hulu drama which debuted in April.

Mescal, who earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for his role as Connell on the series, told the outlet that he and Edgar-Jones, who plays Connell's love interest, Marianne, decided to get creative with a drinking game during their watch party.

"We hadn’t actually watched it together, Daisy and I," Mescal, 24, confessed. "Because of lockdown, we hadn’t done that, so last week we got together and watched the whole thing through."

"We actually ended up playing a little drinking game: every time Connell wouldn’t complete a sentence or any time Marianne would make an emphatic statement that made Connell uncomfortable we did a shot," Mescal explained.

In the Irish drama, Marianne is a highly intelligent outsider from a wealthy family, while Connell is a shy jock, part of the popular crowd, and his mother happens to clean Marianne's family's home. Their attraction is undeniable and sets in motion a years-long romance that changes them both forever.

The actor — who was dubbed one of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men of 2020 — said that the game didn't last too long, as the two "ended up talking over most of it, just reflecting on particular days, costume changes, memories."

"It was very special to get to do that with her," he said to British GQ of watching the series with Edgar-Jones, 22. "The thing we shared – will always share – is so unique."

Mescal also said watching Normal People, which is based on Sally Rooney's bestselling novel, with his costar was an "eye-opening" experience for both actors.

"There was so much positive noise around the show when it came out, but I can safely say that we both worked incredibly hard to bring those characters to life, both for the sake of the production but also for our own careers," he continued.

Adding, "We knew how much it was going to mean, to be honest. We understood the significance and size of the job and that our relatively new careers would be judged for it in a very public arena."

Back in April, PEOPLE caught up with Edgar-Jones and Mescal about their onscreen chemistry.

"I think there was a very easy connection between us. We have very similar senses of humor and I think fundamentally enjoy each other's company," Mescal said.

Edgar-Jones shared similar sentiments, saying: "I completely agree. We really laugh now because that day when we first met, I was, to use the right word, I was cacking it, would probably be the word I’d use, because I hadn’t been cast obviously and didn’t believe that I would have been. When you’re offered that kind of opportunity it’s like, 'Oh God.' I really wanted it obviously. Paul was really nice, he came and had a chat with me. I don’t think I said anything in English."

"We got cast and we were lucky we had two weeks rehearsals beforehand. It was really funny, we laugh now but we were really polite with each other and very serious when we were first chatting, just because it’s a strange thing, and within the first week of filming we were both cracking up over the stupidest things. I think we have a very similar sense of humor, which is really good," she added.