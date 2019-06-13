Paul 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio Shows Off Rare Ungelled Hairstyle as He Soaks Up the Summer Heat

Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio is sporting a new natural ‘do!

On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore star, 38, stunned fans when he posted a shirtless selfie on Twitter that also featured his hair in a rare, product-less condition.

Posing for the camera with his mouth open, a glistening DelVecchio showed off a portion of his tan body (chest hair included!), some beard and mustache stubble, and a headband that kept his shiny, dark and ungelled locks away from his face.

“Haters Will Say It’s Sweat, No Gel, Beard, Chest Hair, Outside :)” DelVecchio tweeted alongside the outdoor photo.

Many fans were understandably taken aback — mostly in a positive way — by the hair change, as DelVecchio is rarely ever seen without a generous amount of gel lathered throughout his hair to keep it standing tall from his blowouts.

“You look so good with your hair like this!” wrote one fan.

“Honestly your hair looks way better without all that crap in it,” said someone else, while another added, ““I dig the no gel look.”

“Love your hair like this!” wrote another user.

“What is this new look Pauly??? I love it” noted one person, as another user passionately wrote, “I LOVE THIS LOOK”

Though he’s rarely ever spotted without a gelled blowouts, this isn’t the first time that DelVecchio has experimented with his hair.

In 2010, the reality star decided to forego the hair gel for the first time in a decade as part of his Halloween costume — he dressed up as Justin Bieber!

“I’ll go out with a hat on, but as far as going out in public with no product in my hair, I bet it’s been 10 years since I’ve done that,” he told PEOPLE before deejaying at Las Vegas’s Moon Nightclub.

With his hair down covering much of his forehead, DelVecchio looked Bieber-esque, but said he wasn’t entirely comfortable. “It’s driving me crazy,” he said. “I never go out in public without product in my hair. It’s fun, though.”

A few years later, the star posted a photo of himself giving a double thumbs up to a very different hairdo. In the shot from 2013, DelVecchio swapped his trademark blow-out for a sleek new hairstyle while also sporting a suit and tie for the occasion.

The “Back to Love” deejay captioned the photo, “#TheGreatDJGatsby !!!”

DelVecchio’s summertime selfie comes as he continues to search for love with Vinny Guadagnino on the pals’ dating competition show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny.

The reality show gives 20 contestants the chance to win the hearts of DelVecchio and Guadagnino. Each episode, contestants will face off in competitions in order to avoid the dreaded elimination ceremony.