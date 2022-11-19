Paul Campbell Says Tyler Hynes Is a 'Natural-Born Baby Whisperer' in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'

In addition to acting, Tyler Hynes has another talent to add to his list!

When walking the red carpet at Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" event last month, Paul Campbell revealed to PEOPLE one of the most shocking things he learned about his costar while filming their upcoming Christmas movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby.

"I think the most surprising thing is how good Tyler was with the babies. He was just like a natural-born baby whisperer," Campbell, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. "He would take the crying baby, and he would just walk around whispering things to it."

They star alongside Andrew Walker, who Campbell also says was amazed by Hynes' secret talent. "Andrew and I would just go, 'Oh, Tyler's got this figured out.' That goes on top of the résumé!"

Bettina Strauss/Hallmark Media

The film, a Hallmark first featuring three male leads, centers around "three brothers who are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays," reads the official film synopsis. But while Campbell, Hynes and Walker were acting on camera, their challenges with the baby existed behind the scenes as well.

"Working with a baby is so grounding," admits Walker, 43, who also spoke with PEOPLE on the red carpet. "You're really at the mercy of the baby," he says of the eight-and-a-half-month old. (In real life, Walker has two sons, West, 7, and Wolf, almost 3, with his wife, Cassandra Troy.)

Meanwhile, Campbell, who is also a dad and co-wrote the movie with fellow Hallmark Channel regular Kimberley Sustad, explains that "twin girls played the boy in the film and one of the babies started teething day two." He adds, "She did not want to be there... for about 10 days!"

For twins, they couldn't have been any more opposite of each other. "I was yelling, 'Fire that baby!'" jokes Campbell, while he says "the other one's given me notes on the script."

Ricardo Hubbs/Hallmark Media

Despite the unpredictability that comes with acting alongside an infant, Walker revealed that they used their fickleness to their advantage. "Anytime we wanted a baby that was crying, they brought the teething baby in and anytime that they wanted the happier child, they brought the other one in."

Though, Campbell was sure to note that the babies weren't the only ones crying during the making of the film! "It's a love story among three brothers... these three guys rediscovering each other," he says.

He continues, "The emotional arcs and the character arcs are very similar to a traditional rom-com. They can't stand each other at the beginning of the movie, but by the end, there's three of us crying in a minivan and talking about their feelings."

Walker adds: "It's the funniest project I probably have ever been a part of, but it's grounded with so much heart."

Three Wise Men and a Baby premieres on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.