Paul Campbell Says Tyler Hynes Is a 'Natural-Born Baby Whisperer' in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'

"You're really at the mercy of the baby," their Hallmark Christmas movie costar Andrew Walker also tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 19, 2022 10:46 AM
Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, Three Wise Men and a Baby Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.
Photo: Bettina Strauss/Hallmark Media

In addition to acting, Tyler Hynes has another talent to add to his list!

When walking the red carpet at Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" event last month, Paul Campbell revealed to PEOPLE one of the most shocking things he learned about his costar while filming their upcoming Christmas movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby.

"I think the most surprising thing is how good Tyler was with the babies. He was just like a natural-born baby whisperer," Campbell, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. "He would take the crying baby, and he would just walk around whispering things to it."

They star alongside Andrew Walker, who Campbell also says was amazed by Hynes' secret talent. "Andrew and I would just go, 'Oh, Tyler's got this figured out.' That goes on top of the résumé!"

Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Three Wise Men and a Baby Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.
Bettina Strauss/Hallmark Media

The film, a Hallmark first featuring three male leads, centers around "three brothers who are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays," reads the official film synopsis. But while Campbell, Hynes and Walker were acting on camera, their challenges with the baby existed behind the scenes as well.

"Working with a baby is so grounding," admits Walker, 43, who also spoke with PEOPLE on the red carpet. "You're really at the mercy of the baby," he says of the eight-and-a-half-month old. (In real life, Walker has two sons, West, 7, and Wolf, almost 3, with his wife, Cassandra Troy.)

Meanwhile, Campbell, who is also a dad and co-wrote the movie with fellow Hallmark Channel regular Kimberley Sustad, explains that "twin girls played the boy in the film and one of the babies started teething day two." He adds, "She did not want to be there... for about 10 days!"

For twins, they couldn't have been any more opposite of each other. "I was yelling, 'Fire that baby!'" jokes Campbell, while he says "the other one's given me notes on the script."

Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.
Ricardo Hubbs/Hallmark Media

Despite the unpredictability that comes with acting alongside an infant, Walker revealed that they used their fickleness to their advantage. "Anytime we wanted a baby that was crying, they brought the teething baby in and anytime that they wanted the happier child, they brought the other one in."

Though, Campbell was sure to note that the babies weren't the only ones crying during the making of the film! "It's a love story among three brothers... these three guys rediscovering each other," he says.

He continues, "The emotional arcs and the character arcs are very similar to a traditional rom-com. They can't stand each other at the beginning of the movie, but by the end, there's three of us crying in a minivan and talking about their feelings."

Walker adds: "It's the funniest project I probably have ever been a part of, but it's grounded with so much heart."

Three Wise Men and a Baby premieres on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

Related Articles
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: Actor Jonathan Bennett (L) and Actress Lacey Chabert attend the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Christmas Con 2022 at Pasadena Convention Center on August 05, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)
Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels
Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Three Wise Men and a Baby Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.
All the New 2022 Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and More
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited'
Peter Billingsley Rollout
Why Peter Billingsley Waited Nearly 40 Years to Make 'A Christmas Story Christmas'
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector' 
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Jen Lilley
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley and More Holiday Movie Favorites Heading to Christmas Con NJ
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
See Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady in '80 For Brady' First Look
Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan Attend the Devotion Premiere, Plus Billie Eilish and More
Gwendoline Christie Christina Ricci
Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci Celebrate 'Wednesday,' Plus Rihanna, Kate Middleton and More
Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Brad Pitt, Kourtney and Travis and More
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet Is a Heartthrob in Italy, Plus Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Pope and More
George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Channing Tatum, David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson
The Zodiac of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive
Ralphie Returns! Peter Billingsley Is a Dad on a Mission in A Christmas Story Christmas First Look
Peter Billingsley Teases 'A Christmas Story Christmas' : Ralphie Is 'Back on a Quest' 33 Years Later
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Relationship Timeline