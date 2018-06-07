Paul Calafiore has spoken out amid allegations he cheated on Bachelor in Paradise alum Danielle Maltby.

“I am not proud of my actions these past weeks,” the Big Brother and Ex on the Beach star told E! News. “I know they speak louder than these words. I have destroyed the one person that has believed in and brought out the best in me. I have many things I need to work on and repair internally. I want to be better. I know I haven’t earned it, but I ask for patience and privacy while I work on repairing myself.”

Maltby, 32, and Calafiore, 29, have been dating for several months, with both reality stars happily documenting their relationship on social media. Over the weekend, however, rumors began flying that Calafiore had hooked up with The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello after the two were spotted at a Challenge Throwdown for the Cause event honoring the late Diem Brown.

According to E! News, Sorbello posted a video on her Instagram story in which she could be heard saying “Nobody has to know” — and appeared to be holding hands with a male wearing the same pinky ring worn by Calafiore.

“UGH @CaraMariaMTV…DO YOU KNOW HE IS A SERIAL CHEATER!?” tweeted one fan. “Not only did he cheat on his current girl with you, but he also cheated on his Ex-Fiance WITH 5 DIFFERENT GIRLS!!! I thought you were all about women empowerment!?”

“I’m single yo,” replied Sorbello.

Im single yo. — Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) June 3, 2018

Cara Maria Sorbello Mike Coppola/Getty

A rep for Maltby told E! News that the star was heartbroken over the news.

“Danielle was completely blindsided by this,” the rep said. “She is hurting tremendously and would appreciate privacy at this time.”

The hookup rumors also blindsided fans of The Challenge, considering how outraged Maria Sorbello was when her MTV costar Tony Raines cheated on his girlfriend during The Challenge: XXX.

On Tuesday, Raines tweeted about the news.

“@CaraMariaMTV I’m not sure what’s going on but you have my mentions blowing up…something about you and a guy named Paul?” he wrote.

“This is apPAULing,” Maria Sorbello quipped in response.

@CaraMariaMTV I’m not sure what’s going on but you have my mentions blowing up…something about you and a guy named Paul? 🤷‍♂️😉 — Tony Raines (@t_raines33) June 5, 2018

Maltby and Calafiore made their relationship Instagram official in January.

“We’re just unapologetically ourselves,” Maltby told E! News in February. “We just have a lot of fun together. We goof around, we laugh, we play. I’ve never found someone in my life that I’ve been able to just completely be my goofy, weird 100 percent self with.”

“She makes me the happiest person in the world,” added Calafiore.