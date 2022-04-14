The Avengers actor said he plans to hide the statue in his bathroom when friends come to stay

Paul Bettany Confesses to Stealing a Bust of Himself from WandaVision Set to Scare His Friends

Paul Bettany has the perfect way to prank his friends.

The Avengers star revealed to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night's The Late Show that he swiped a bust of himself from the WandaVision set.

Bettany, 50, said he hides the statue in his guest bathrooms when friends come to stay.

"Oh, s—" Bettany said when Colbert showed a photo of the bust on top of a toilet.

"They made a bust of me in order that they could light scenes while I wasn't there," he explained. "I don't know why they didn't just use this in the actual scenes, because we have a similar sort of wooden quality."

When filming ended, Bettany took the stand-in with him — not for decoration, but to scare the people who come to visit him.

"And I stole it so I could take it to my country house and hide it when people came over to stay — hide it in their toilets."

Bettany has even more plans for the fake head. Colbert produced another photo that showed the bust laying on a bed.

"I love the idea of a guest going into the guest room of your house, and then turning on the light and seeing this," the host joked.

"Who wouldn't want that?" Bettany responded.

Bettany reprised his Avengers role as Vision for the Disney+ limited series WandaVision, which aired all episodes in 2021.

The actor previously joked with Colbert about his Vision costume during an appearance on the talk show last year.

"About 42 inches of it is my chest. About eight inches just isn't," Bettany said of his Vision suit. "But it's not digital. It's a suit that, you know, you wear. They give you a muscle suit."

The confines of the suit made it difficult for Bettany to participate in some of the biggest stay-at-home trends.