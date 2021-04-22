Patton Oswalt Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Wife Michelle McNamara on the 5-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Patton Oswalt is paying tribute to his late wife, Michelle McNamara, on the five-year anniversary of her death.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the comedian said that the "dark day" of McNamara's death in 2016 "gets a little less dark every year" as he watches their daughter Alice, 12, continue to walk "in light."

"Of course I thought of her today. And I also thought of Alice, and how the loss shaped her and continues to shape her. And how Meredith swooped into our lonely, broken lives and helped put the pieces back together, stronger and sleeker than they were before," Oswalt wrote, sharing two photos of McNamara.

"This dark day gets a little less dark every year when I see how Alice — a living piece of Michelle safe in the hands of Meredith — keeps walking in light," he continued. "I'm there to catch the shadows that at try to creep in at the edges, or from behind. I'm good at spotting them, and then Alice helps me laugh them away."

"And what's left is this beautiful, living memory," he concluded. "(Michelle McNamara, April 14th 1970 - April 21st 2016)."

McNamara, a crime writer, died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016 at age 46 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

Oswalt married Meredith Salenger in November 2017.

In June 2020, the Goldbergs star opened up to PEOPLE about how he and Alice have coped with their grief since McNamara's death.

"We just were very, very honest about, 'Here's how I'm feeling,' " he said, adding that he's been careful to show "strength and happiness" for Alice.