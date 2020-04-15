Patton Oswalt Remembers Late Wife Michelle McNamara on Her 50th Birthday

Patton Oswalt is remembering his late wife, true crime writer Michelle McNamara, on what would have been her 50th birthday.

The comedian, 51, tweeted a sweet tribute to McNamara on Tuesday, alongside several photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy 50th, Michelle,” he wrote. “I hope wherever you are there’s good coffee, a strong WiFi connection, and endless mysteries for you to crack.”

The couple wed in 2005 and welcomed a daughter, Alice, four years later. McNamara died suddenly in her sleep in April 2016 at age 46 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

At the time of her death, McNamara had been writing a book investigating the rapes and murders committed by the “Golden State Killer” in the 1970s and 80s. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark was published posthumously and became a no. 1 New York Times bestseller. And in April 2018, two months after the book’s release, former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested in connection with the cold case. Court documents filed last month in California suggest DeAngelo, 74, will plead guilty to 13 murder counts if prosecutors agree not to seek the death penalty.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

In his 2017 Netflix special, Patton Oswalt: Annihilation, the actor opened up about the toll of his wife’s death on both him and their daughter, who is now 10 years old.

RELATED: Patton Oswalt Says He’s ‘So Proud’ of His Late Wife After Her Book Makes NYT Bestseller List

“The second worst day of my life was the day that my wife passed away, that was the second worst day of my life,” he said. “The worst day of my life was the day after when I had to tell our daughter.

Image zoom Patton Oswalt and his daughter Alice Dan MacMedan/Getty

“We got through the summer which was its own nightmare,” he said of the first few months after McNamara’s death. “And then first day of first grade which I had to do alone. Normally my wife would go online and fill out the forms and I somehow did it and I’m walking her up to first grade. As I’m walking her up to first grade, I can’t believe there’s lunch in her lunch box, she has her backpack. I got her new clothes like, ‘Okay, maybe I can do this.’”

Oswalt has since remarried, tying the knot with Meredith Salenger in November 2017.

“It feels like an evolution,” he previously told PEOPLE. “After the darkness, I went through all the ways I had to strengthen myself to try to recognize joy again. Meredith was a beacon I had to reach for.”