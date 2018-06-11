Patton Oswalt Shares Anthony Bourdain's Personal Paris Recommendations: 'Live Your Life'

Patton Oswalt is remembering Anthony Bourdain‘s brutally honest way with words.

On Sunday, the comedian shared a touching memory of the late renowned chef, who died of apparent suicide on Friday.

After tying the knot with Meredith Salenger last November, Oswalt reached out to Bourdain to ask for advice about their upcoming Paris honeymoon — and now, he’s sharing Bourdain’s response with fans.

Anthony Bourdain (left) and Patton Oswalt Soul Brother/REX/Shutterstock; David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“When @MeredthSalenger and I honeymooned in Paris, our friends & family put together lists of places to eat and things to do,” Oswalt prefaced the email. “Then I sent those lists to Anthony Bourdain for his input. This was his response. I love and miss him.”

The response, which paints a perfect picture of Bourdain’s uncompromising spirit, reads: “Patton, I’m a fan and an admirer so gotta tell you this is no way to enjoy Paris. F— them. All of them. They’re THERE, everywhere. You will see them from the car window as you go and do important s— like live your life. In Paris!”

Instead, Bourdain urged Oswalt to “try and plan as little as possible,” though he did list off a few specific recommendations.

“Le Comptoire is great. Amazing food and perfect atmosphere. Show early and squeeze in to L’Avant Comptoire next door,” he advised. “Le Dome for shellfish tower. Rue Mouffetard for the market. And sandwiche jambon or fresh croissant anywhere at right time.”

When @MeredthSalenger and I honeymooned in Paris our friends & family put together lists of places to eat and things to do. Then I sent those lists to Anthony Bourdain for his input. This was his response. I love and miss him: pic.twitter.com/1YFI7zScz0 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 10, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Anthony Bourdain’s Life and Career

The host of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning by close friend and French chef Eric Ripert. Both were filming an upcoming episode of Bourdain’s award-winning show.

French police confirmed to PEOPLE that Bourdain was found at a luxury hotel in Kayersberg called Le Chambard, noting that “at this stage, nothing suggests the intervention of a third party.”

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain’s Ex Says Daughter, 11, Is ‘Brave’ As She Performs at Concert After Chef’s Death

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.