Patti LuPone Is Pumped to Play a Sexy Witch in 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' : 'She's Really Hot'

"It's very interesting, I think it's gonna be fantastic," LuPone said of the Wandavision spinoff, which will be available to stream on Disney+ next year

By
Published on April 18, 2023 08:26 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Patti LuPone attends the Premiere of Netflix's "The School For Good And Evil" at Regency Village Theatre on October 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Patti LuPone is fired up about her Agatha: Coven of Chaos character.

The three-time Tony Award winner shared her thoughts on playing a "450-year-old Sicilian witch" in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off during an appearance on The View Tuesday morning.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu who apparently is in the Marvel world, and I researched her and she's hot. She's really hot," LuPone, 73, told the hosts, adding that her character has "a great body, raven hair."

According to The Wrap, this will be Lilia's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, the comics show that the character is responsible for the Book of Cagliostro, acting as an ally of Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the franchise. She is also related to Baron Mordo, who fans last saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I didn't know there were witches. I don't know anything about the Marvel world, but that there are witches in the Marvel world," the actress admitted.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Patti LuPone attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Bryan Bedder/Getty

She then shared who is in her coven: Kathryn Hahn starring in her reprised titular role, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Heartstopper star Joe Locke, playing the "familiar," a role traditionally known in mythology as those "attending to or obeying witches, vampires, or other magical beings, per The Wrap.

Adding that Lilia's "power is divination" and "trial is tarot," LuPone said of the series, "It's very interesting, I think it's gonna be fantastic."

Details surrounding Agatha: Coven of Chaos' plot, are still unknown, but LuPone did reveal that the series will be available to stream on Disney+ in 2024. She also offered an update on production, saying that they are currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been described as a dark comedy that will center on Harkness (Hahn) — the fan-favorite villain from WandaVision.

The limited series, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, aired for one season on Disney+ in 2021 but isn't expected to continue, Olsen confirmed in 2021.

Before news broke that the series was in development, Hahn, 48, previously told PEOPLE that she was interested in reprising her role as Agatha. "Of course I would! I would love to," she said. "Yeah, absolutely."

